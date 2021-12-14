All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: The Journey Of Coming To Terms With The Disease Pushed Me In And Out Of Bouts Of Depression

Image Credit: From the Source

My Story
14 Dec 2021

Naropanth Santoshi walked for the last time in 2016. A dancer since childhood, her life was shattered when she was diagnosed with a rare progressive disease that left her wheelchair-bound for the rest of her life.

I was a simple girl living next door who loved dancing and playing the veena. All was good until I was down with Chikungunya fever while I was in my post-graduation. Simple activities like running, jumping or climbing the stairs became a nightmare. We consulted the doctors because the symptoms were not subsiding even after one year. I was just 25-years-old when my life just flipped upside down. The test results showed that I was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called "Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy". I was diagnosed with a non-curable progressive disease that I would have to live with for the rest of my life. I was shattered, and the world had come to an end for me.

I Kept Pushing In And Out Of Depression

Initially, I could not accept what was happening to my body. The journey of coming to terms with the disease pushed me in and out of bouts of depression. However, my mother had a different perspective towards fighting battles. She always looked forward to what life had to bring, and I guess that was the spirit I needed the most. I tried every type of medical therapy while hoping for a miracle to happen. Unfortunately, the miracle never happened for me, and 2016 was the last time I walked.

I Am A Motivational Speaker

After that, I could not even take a step forward physically and had to be confined to a wheelchair. And dancing or playing the veena became an impossible dream while standing on my feet itself was not possible. I started learning Bharatanatyam when I was eight years old and never stopped until I was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy. My blood boils when someone dances the wrong way, and you desperately want to show them how it is done. Well, I knew that I couldn't stand or couldn't move my hands, but then realized I could still move my shoulders, head, and neck. My disability was the seeding thought for #danceontolife. Disability might be for the body but never for our heart and spirit, and now, I am a motivational speaker who inspires people to see life beyond their disabilities.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

