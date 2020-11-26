MyStory: 'My Depression Turned Out To Be A True Friend, Showed Me Real Faces Of People'

My Story

When Shagun Gupta was diagnosed with depression, she was told by others that she was just overthinking. However, when she consulted a psychiatrist and took medicines, her condition improved. She wants to spread the importance of mental health in society.

26 Nov 2020
I was the verge of committing suicide when I picked up myself and decided to ignore my feelings and continue with life as it came. The burden of achieving something in life didn't let me take a break and address the issues I was going through.

Years of bottling up my emotions led me to severe depression, and I didn't know how to deal with it. I became numb and locked myself in a room for months. I cut myself from everyone and kept crying to myself. I lost the will to live. Waking up every day felt like an impossible task.

I tried describing people around me about my situation, but all I got to hear is - "It's all in your head. Just be happy and positive". For them, I was just lazy and sad. This made me feel extremely worthless.

When I could not take it anymore, I called my sister for help. She took me to a psychiatrist, and I was immediately put on medications. Initially, it didn't seem to work, but in 2-3 months, I started to feel a little better.

I also started meditation to heal myself, which helped me quit the medication sooner than expected. I finally decided to give myself a break and started to focus on the things I love.

My depression turned out to be a true friend by showing the real faces of the people I thought cared for me. If it wasn't for those 2-3 people who understood and supported me at every stage of this journey, I would not have made it till here, and for that, I will always be indebted to them.

I am in a better place now, but there are days when I still find myself in a dark zone and cry for hours on some days. It has been a very long and tiring journey, and I still need some days to myself sometimes.

But as an aware human now, I am learning how to deal with it. It's about time we acknowledge that mental health is equally important as physical health, and yes, depression is a real thing.

