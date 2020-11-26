MyStory: 'My Depression Turned Out To Be A True Friend, Showed Me Real Faces Of People'

I was the verge of committing suicide when I picked up myself and decided to ignore my feelings and continue with life as it came. The burden of achieving something in life didn't let me take a break and address the issues I was going through.

Years of bottling up my emotions led me to severe depression, and I didn't know how to deal with it. I became numb and locked myself in a room for months. I cut myself from everyone and kept crying to myself. I lost the will to live. Waking up every day felt like an impossible task.

I tried describing people around me about my situation, but all I got to hear is - "It's all in your head. Just be happy and positive". For them, I was just lazy and sad. This made me feel extremely worthless.

When I could not take it anymore, I called my sister for help. She took me to a psychiatrist, and I was immediately put on medications. Initially, it didn't seem to work, but in 2-3 months, I started to feel a little better.

I also started meditation to heal myself, which helped me quit the medication sooner than expected. I finally decided to give myself a break and started to focus on the things I love.

My depression turned out to be a true friend by showing the real faces of the people I thought cared for me. If it wasn't for those 2-3 people who understood and supported me at every stage of this journey, I would not have made it till here, and for that, I will always be indebted to them.

I am in a better place now, but there are days when I still find myself in a dark zone and cry for hours on some days. It has been a very long and tiring journey, and I still need some days to myself sometimes.

But as an aware human now, I am learning how to deal with it. It's about time we acknowledge that mental health is equally important as physical health, and yes, depression is a real thing.

