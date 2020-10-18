My Story

MyStory: 'Doctors Said I Wouldn't Be Alive For More Than Three Days, Today I Am A 26-Year-Old 3D Artist'

Akshay Singh Chauhan was born with a deformed body and the doctors told at the time of his birth that he won't be able to survive long. Although, he recovered over time and now works as an artist, writer and mental health activist.

Ankita Singh (Trainee Digital Journalist) 
Rajasthan   |   18 Oct 2020 11:35 AM GMT
Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
MyStory: Doctors Said I Wouldnt Be Alive For More Than Three Days, Today I Am A 26-Year-Old 3D Artist
I was born with my legs attached to my forehead. Not glued but more like elasticity, granny would massage my legs, and as she would leave my legs, it would get reattached to my forehead.
At the time of my birth, the doctors said that I wouldn't be alive for more than three days, but here I am today, a 26-year-old boy, an aspiring 3d artist, a photographer, a writer and a mental health activist.
I have an awkward walk slightly because of foot drop and my hands that can do mostly everything but doesn't look like others. And I have always had a hard time meeting people because I was body-shamed in the past.
My grandparents raised me, and growing up was tough as I was bullied. After years of oppression, I retaliated real hard. From getting bullied to being a bully, I understood the toxic mentality closely, and I desperately wanted to change. So I started reading, observing as well as writing.
I had to leave my city for further studies. I went to the University of Pune for engineering and dropped out of college very soon because of failures. But I refused to give up.
And then I went to Jaipur to learn digital art. I came back home when after my grandfather passed away. Now I'm living with my granny and trying not to think too hard, but this constant fear of losing her makes me nervous. I keep writing and spend time with her to make it alright.
I've had more than a total of 40 stitches on both of my legs, and my elbow doesn't have strong muscles to life. That's where my shoulders help me. So basically, climbing/ trekking takes all of my body's strength and balance, unlike others who have reliable muscles. Still, my recent trek to Himachal made me realize that strength lies within the mind.
Acceptance has been a great asset. I'm fortunate to have a family as well as friends with whom I can have endless conversations.
I've developed an online community that I have built to talk to each other. Most importantly, we exchange stories for letting everyone know that we are not alone.
Someday, I wish to write a book and have my art studio for digital art or photography. I try to plan meet-ups for mental health talks. Hopefully, someday I will make it big enough to make a huge impact.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at

mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian