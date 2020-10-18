MyStory: 'Doctors Said I Wouldn't Be Alive For More Than Three Days, Today I Am A 26-Year-Old 3D Artist'

I was born with my legs attached to my forehead. Not glued but more like elasticity, granny would massage my legs, and as she would leave my legs, it would get reattached to my forehead.

At the time of my birth, the doctors said that I wouldn't be alive for more than three days, but here I am today, a 26-year-old boy, an aspiring 3d artist, a photographer, a writer and a mental health activist.

I have an awkward walk slightly because of foot drop and my hands that can do mostly everything but doesn't look like others. And I have always had a hard time meeting people because I was body-shamed in the past.

My grandparents raised me, and growing up was tough as I was bullied. After years of oppression, I retaliated real hard. From getting bullied to being a bully, I understood the toxic mentality closely, and I desperately wanted to change. So I started reading, observing as well as writing.

I had to leave my city for further studies. I went to the University of Pune for engineering and dropped out of college very soon because of failures. But I refused to give up.

And then I went to Jaipur to learn digital art. I came back home when after my grandfather passed away. Now I'm living with my granny and trying not to think too hard, but this constant fear of losing her makes me nervous. I keep writing and spend time with her to make it alright.

I've had more than a total of 40 stitches on both of my legs, and my elbow doesn't have strong muscles to life. That's where my shoulders help me. So basically, climbing/ trekking takes all of my body's strength and balance, unlike others who have reliable muscles. Still, my recent trek to Himachal made me realize that strength lies within the mind.

Acceptance has been a great asset. I'm fortunate to have a family as well as friends with whom I can have endless conversations.

I've developed an online community that I have built to talk to each other. Most importantly, we exchange stories for letting everyone know that we are not alone.

Someday, I wish to write a book and have my art studio for digital art or photography. I try to plan meet-ups for mental health talks. Hopefully, someday I will make it big enough to make a huge impact.



If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at

mystory@thelogicalindian.com