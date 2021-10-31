My Story: 'Winning Praises From Hrithik Roshan For My Roadside Singing Was The Best Thing Happened So Far'

I was born and brought up in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district. I belong to an orthodox Muslim family, where you won't find much liking for music. Most of my relatives considered music 'haraam' (prohibited). I have been interested in music since childhood. I used to perform in events, gatherings, festivals and used to grab any wood item and start playing it.

Then my family and I shifted to Karnataka, where I participated in various local singing competitions during my college days. My friends always urged me to sing in multiple languages and considered me a centre of attraction.



I had asked my 'Abbu' for a guitar class for which he had to pay a reasonable amount. I learned guitar for a month but couldn't continue it because of my family's poor financial condition. I tried to convince my parents but they insisted me to rather focus on my studies. My Abbu would always say, 'Lakhon main ek Mohammad Rafi aur Arijit Singh bante hai' (There is one Mohammad Rafin and Arijit Singh among millions) to which I replied, 'I will make you proud one day".



So I took up computer science in my college and bought an old guitar which I would play during my free time. Before my second year exams, I dropped out from my college as I was always inclined to music. My father was not happy with my decision and didn't speak to me.

Street Performances

At the end of 2019, I started performing on the streets as it required no investment and I anyway had nothing to lose. I was nervous during my first performance as I was not sure of how will people react. But to my surprise, not only did they like it but offered me money too. I was overwhelmed.



After the first wave of COVID-19 lockdown, when things started turning back to normal, I shifted to Mumbai to pursue singing but unfortunately, the second wave of COVID struck and I was again rendered helpless.



But destiny played its role again when one of my street videos in Andheri Mumbai went viral. It was an average video where I performed in a less populated residential area with good lighting conditions. Being a housing colony, I thought people would come to see my performance, but very few turned up.

Hrithik Shared My Video

The following day my brother called me and gave me the best possible news I could have ever heard. Hrithik Roshan Sir had shared my video. My happiness knew no bounds. Later, Pooja Bhatt Ma'am and Sonu Nigam Sir also shared it. Sonu Sir even offered to sponsor my 1st year of the singing course in his music school.



I now want to dedicate my next year to learning singing and creating content simultaneously. Life took a sudden turn when I was on the verge of giving up and I am grateful for whatever I have now. I believe everything happens for a reason and at a perfect time when it has to be.

