My Story: 'I Want To Be An Independent Artist And Create An Identity In The Field Of Music'

On 3rd December 2021, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I went the extra mile and sang a Tamil song for an audience based in Tamil Nadu. Hence I was asked to prepare and perform a song in Tamil. It took me two weeks to learn the song and perform the same. It was a challenging task altogether yet a wonderful opportunity. The song which I sang was the highlight of the show.

The audience gave me a loud hurrah and screamed 'Once More', they were truly mesmerised by my performance. This gave a boost to my confidence. Even now if people ask me to perform in some other language in which I am not fluent, I take up the challenge and give my heart and soul to learning and performing the same.

I am currently working at The Lalit Great Eastern in Kolkata as a Grand Pianist. I got this opportunity through Atypical Advantage and I am grateful I could get exposure to playing the grand piano in The Lalit. The vibe of the hotel is lovely. I enjoy performing there as I get to interact with many people and the staff is genial.

I have also performed at mini-concerts, parties and gatherings through Atypical Advantage. I am thankful to the company for the same.

I want to be an independent artist and create an identity in the field of music in the future. Currently, I upload the cover songs of Bollywood on my YouTube channel but I wish to compose songs when I'll have a good network.

Being visually impaired, some challenges come up, for instance having my studio meant learning to work with the software needed to make cover songs and operate a laptop. I strived to learn the same and gave a hundred percent effort to be well acquainted with the nitty-gritty of the process. Challenges not only involve learning but also instill a sense of pride.

