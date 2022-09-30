All section
My Story: I Want To Be An Independent Artist And Create An Identity In The Field Of Music

Image Credit: Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story: 'I Want To Be An Independent Artist And Create An Identity In The Field Of Music'

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Tamil Nadu,  30 Sep 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Being visually impaired, some challenges come up, for instance having my studio meant learning to work with the software needed to make cover songs and operate a laptop.

On 3rd December 2021, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I went the extra mile and sang a Tamil song for an audience based in Tamil Nadu. Hence I was asked to prepare and perform a song in Tamil. It took me two weeks to learn the song and perform the same. It was a challenging task altogether yet a wonderful opportunity. The song which I sang was the highlight of the show.

The audience gave me a loud hurrah and screamed 'Once More', they were truly mesmerised by my performance. This gave a boost to my confidence. Even now if people ask me to perform in some other language in which I am not fluent, I take up the challenge and give my heart and soul to learning and performing the same.

I am currently working at The Lalit Great Eastern in Kolkata as a Grand Pianist. I got this opportunity through Atypical Advantage and I am grateful I could get exposure to playing the grand piano in The Lalit. The vibe of the hotel is lovely. I enjoy performing there as I get to interact with many people and the staff is genial.

I have also performed at mini-concerts, parties and gatherings through Atypical Advantage. I am thankful to the company for the same.

I want to be an independent artist and create an identity in the field of music in the future. Currently, I upload the cover songs of Bollywood on my YouTube channel but I wish to compose songs when I'll have a good network.

Being visually impaired, some challenges come up, for instance having my studio meant learning to work with the software needed to make cover songs and operate a laptop. I strived to learn the same and gave a hundred percent effort to be well acquainted with the nitty-gritty of the process. Challenges not only involve learning but also instill a sense of pride.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Writer : Ankita Singh
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Visually Impaired 
My Story 

