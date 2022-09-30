My Story: 'I Want To Be An Independent Artist And Create An Identity In The Field Of Music'
Tamil Nadu, 30 Sep 2022
Being visually impaired, some challenges come up, for instance having my studio meant learning to work with the software needed to make cover songs and operate a laptop.
On 3rd December 2021, on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, I went the extra mile and sang a Tamil song for an audience based in Tamil Nadu. Hence I was asked to prepare and perform a song in Tamil. It took me two weeks to learn the song and perform the same. It was a challenging task altogether yet a wonderful opportunity. The song which I sang was the highlight of the show.
The audience gave me a loud hurrah and screamed 'Once More', they were truly mesmerised by my performance. This gave a boost to my confidence. Even now if people ask me to perform in some other language in which I am not fluent, I take up the challenge and give my heart and soul to learning and performing the same.
I am currently working at The Lalit Great Eastern in Kolkata as a Grand Pianist. I got this opportunity through Atypical Advantage and I am grateful I could get exposure to playing the grand piano in The Lalit. The vibe of the hotel is lovely. I enjoy performing there as I get to interact with many people and the staff is genial.
I have also performed at mini-concerts, parties and gatherings through Atypical Advantage. I am thankful to the company for the same.
I want to be an independent artist and create an identity in the field of music in the future. Currently, I upload the cover songs of Bollywood on my YouTube channel but I wish to compose songs when I'll have a good network.
Challenges not only involve learning but also instill a sense of pride.
