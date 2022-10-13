My Story: 'Lost Both My Parents At 8, Lived In Basement & Struggled To Make Ends Meet'

I come from Gurgaon, Haryana, and have been raised by a family who cared a lot. A time came when everything changed for me, as I lost both of my parents when I was eight and had a difficult childhood. My uncle supported my early education and provided me with a new home, but I was unprepared for the next surprise that life had in store.

When I turned 21, my uncle died, and I was struggling to make ends meet at this point. Despite living in a basement, sleeping on a brick bed, and eating tea and biscuits for meals, I never lost sight of a brighter future. I completed my B Tech from a university in Haryana; however, I could not find employment.

'I Could Finally Rebuild My Life'

During this time, I was living in a small basement and gave tuition to help my situation, but it didn't pay well. I discovered Newton School and its pay-after-placement model just as it appeared that the darkest hour was approaching for me. I enrolled in its Masters in Computer Science programme, which collaborates with MIA - Digital University (Spain).

I applied my sheer will and focus to learning and preparing for my dream job with a single goal in mind. Finally, I got hired as a React Developer at a Chandigarh-based software firm after six months of strenuous efforts. With this placement offer, I could finally rebuild my life and pivot it toward a brighter future.

'I Am Proud Of Myself'

I am most proud that I did not seek assistance or charity but rather an opportunity to work towards a goal and achieve success on my own. I am ecstatic about my new job and believe that with suitable tutors and hands-on experience, it is possible to master seemingly tricky technical concepts and programming languages to land a dream job.

I found Newton School in the bleakest of times to achieve my dream of a successful tech career. So I would advise people not to be afraid of tough times and not to lose hope. Everyone can find their way out only if we look for great opportunities to break their limitations instead of waiting for a miracle to happen.

