Caste discrimination
My Story: Selling Pickles To Support COVID Affected Families Is My Way Of Paying Tribute To My Late Husband

Image Credits: Dr Radhika Batra

My Story

My Story: 'Selling Pickles To Support COVID Affected Families Is My Way Of Paying Tribute To My Late Husband'

Delhi,  29 Jan 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Usha Gupta (88) lost her husband to COVID-19 last year, when the country was battling the devastating second wave. After his death, she decided to make and sell a variety of pickles and donate her earnings to the COVID-19 patients.

My husband and I used to live in Lucknow since 1962. Last year, we came to Delhi for our treatment, but unfortunately, both of us contracted COVID after nearly three weeks. On April 13, 2021, my daughter in Delhi got both of us admitted to Batra Hospital. While I was able to recover soon, my husband couldn't. The virus reached his lungs, and after fighting for his life for 27 days, he left us. I was shattered.

Even if my husband was 93-year-old, he had no single ailment till now. No blood pressure, no diabetes, no body ache, no headache. He was a very regular person who used to exercise for a minimum of 3-4 hours every day, no matter what.

While I was attending my husband at the hospital, I could clearly see the devastation and misery around. Families and patients were crying for oxygen cylinders and beds.

After my husband passed away, I realised what it means to lose a close one and how miserable life becomes when the person you love is no longer part of it. I wanted to help the affected families so badly but could not conclude what exactly to do.

How 'Pickled With Love' Started?

My granddaughter, Dr Radhika, suggested I do something that I was best in, i.e., making pickles and mouth-watering chutneys. My grandson, a very good graphic designer, got the logo done and the labels printed concisely. This is how my initiative, now called 'Pickled With Love', kick-started.

Initially, Radhika did the first marketing on her social media handles and shared it with her friends and colleagues. But to our surprise, the response was much more than expected. Lots of orders started coming in at once, and we sold nearly 200 bottles within a month. People relished the 'achaar' so much and wanted to try it repeatedly.

I began with three flavours-khatta aam, gulabi meetha achaar and grated mango chutney. There are no mangoes in winters, and we have a mixed vegetable pickle. In addition, I make stuffed chutneys, nimbu ka achaar and imli ki chutney.

From this initiative, we have been able to feed nearly 65,000 families. We run a 'Million Week' project where 6000 freshly cooked meals are distributed daily to feed slum dwellers and homeless people.

It was not easy to start working again at this age, considering the different age-related issues. However, my desire to help the other COVID positive patients kept me going. My heart feels at peace when I realise that I am the reason for someone's happiness, directly or indirectly. If my health allows, I will continue to serve people as long as I can.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

