My Story: 'There Is A Need To Understand More And Judge Less'

"Aape haalchaal chupur?" (How are all of you doing?) People let out a laugh. "Do kaki, aama jumu chuj hoye?" (And kaki, what is your name?) Kaki sometimes smiles and at other times tells me her name proudly, wanting to carry on a conversation that I clearly cannot. But in that simple moment of discovering how different but how very similar we are, we break some ice. That is sometimes the opening run, sometimes a home run for us.



Two months ago, it was difficult for us to get even 50 vaccinations done in a single day, as people would just not turn up. Yesterday, we did 800 in a day, and we know this is a record that will be broken soon.

An Educative Experience

Vaccination in Melghat - nestled in a three-fourth forest area, a core tiger reserve and home to Korku tribals - has been an immensely educative experience. We understand how remote our area is, how long it takes for patients to reach healthcare institutions and how we don't have any time to lose. And yet, a few weeks ago, when our medical teams used to sometimes return with zero vaccinations done, we were lost. By conducting camps in villages, we ensured that we reached out to people instead of them having to come to us. We had adequately constituted teams telling people to get vaccinated, including stories of us getting the jab as frontline workers. We followed all checklists: medicines - check; vaccines - check; house-to-house visits - check; telling pros and cons - check. Could we have done anything more?

From my experience in the past few weeks, the answer, partly, has been a glaring insight into behaviour, culture and the relationship between them. IEC - Information, Education, Communication - is one of the most abused terms in administration - we go all out in terms of the quantity of advocacy without really paying attention to how vital its quality is. Information is a very dicey affair as there is too much of it today. Social media has pitted us against an 'infodemic', and when an illusory truth takes over, our job becomes all the more difficult because we now need to deconstruct and reconstruct at the same time. Doing this isn't easy because rumours promise gossip, and well, gossip is interesting. Also, just having information is of no use unless it gets translated into knowledge and then action. A good guide is to possibly self-reflect. All of us would, perhaps, relate to how many times we have wanted to change a habit but have been unable to. In fact, if any of us think about how many of our own opinions we have changed in the past few years, we will be surprised to discover how clingy the human brain is to its ideas.

This concept is fundamental to understand. Otherwise, it sends us off on the ground with stereotypes and biases. I have repeatedly heard that the 'tribal population just doesn't understand because they believe in superstition' or 'let us focus on non-tribals first'. I believe that this bias doesn't help anyone, not to mention that this is also plain wrong. In a particular village once, kaka kept nagging me with the question, 'Will you take responsibility if something happens to me?' when kaka's wife came with her Aadhaar card and told him, 'I am going to take my vaccination. Come or not, but stop troubling her with unnecessary arguments.' She boldly went and took her shot without any fuss. What did I learn from this incident? I learned that while both are tribals and from the same family the same community, they can have differing opinions.

If we approach any culture, thinking it to be an abnormal or unnatural extension of society, I think it is unfair to expect that any good reciprocation will occur. There is a need to understand more and judge less. Questions like "How can I use this culture or its practices to strengthen my argument? What makes them fearful of the jab ? Can we supply some critical information or role models that might help make things more transparent for them?," are good points to ponder over.

Language Is At The Heart Of Every Culture

In Melghat, our strategy was multi-fold. We wanted to learn behavioural insights and sit down to think about what kind of communication we would like to build. I was convinced that language is the centrepiece of every culture. We wanted to create an argument that was compelling, clear and most importantly, compassionate. At the same time, it had to be sustainable and engaging because we were clear this wouldn't be a short-term affair.

Our discussions led to the serial we came to eventually call 'Corona haarativa, Melghat Jitauva (Corona will lose, Melghat will win)'. Who would act in these episodes? The tribal people. Who would the interviewer and interviewee be? The tribal people. It had to be them, their language, their music, their questions and their answers to those questions. Every week we delivered on a theme and showcased good work. As I write this, we have released our 7th episode today on the Youtube channel of Project Office. This kind of communication allowed us to engage with people much more than just dialogue could do.

Simultaneously, we held repeated meetings with our medical staff to listen to what people were saying on the ground and their problems. We then made quick adjustments with wherever we could.

The Way Out

Allow me to explain. We need to understand that sometimes what manifests as vaccine hesitancy is just an uncomfortable time or place. Plus, people cannot sit at home all day long as most of them work for MGNREGS or in their fields. So we tailored our camps to their schedules, shifting them either a little early or a bit late when people came back home. One thing that helped was to move centres from schools etc, to open spaces in villages. That way, the people could see others taking the vaccine, which allowed them to get over their anxiety. Villages set up small but beautiful pandals at these places, usually close to a tree where people could sit and get monitored by the medical team after vaccination. We clapped for the first set of vaccinations and made sure the camp had a festive air about it, sometimes playing music or our videos. Many people used to tell they hadn't eaten and therefore had to go back to 'eat something and come'. So, gradually, we started keeping biscuits and water at vaccination camps. Anyone who hadn't eaten would just sit there and eat while talking to other people. We used these 'sitting-and-talking' opportunities to engage with them continuously, asking and understanding other issues in the village, counselling about health issues etc.

Penultimately, it was essential for us to be strategic, so we set up intermittent goals and kept a rewards system for them. For example, we decided to reward the village that reached the 100 per cent vaccination rate first. Last week, we had a meeting with sarpanches and threw them the challenge of getting their gram panchayat bodies 100 per cent. We felt that doing so would convince people to take the jab. However, it was easier said than done. Many sarpanches who were confident couldn't convince even one or two people out of the 12-14 member bodies. However, some of them were adamant, well-reasoned and wanted to ensure the protection of their villages and their recognition. Out of 120 gram panchayat bodies, three became the first set in Melghat to achieve the feat. Though this number might seem small, but this leadership has brought people together on a common agenda. They have now set themselves on a path to full coverage in their village, followed by the panchayat. Things are gradually turning around now, with some villages calling us for vaccination camps. However, we are acutely aware that there is still a long way to go and we need to keep our eyes and ears open. Even though our final vision is to see through every one vaccinated, the planning begins from a single vial - 10 teekas at a time - and intermittent goals keep us motivated.

While we were doing 'IEC' in a village, one kaka looked at me and said, "You gave me injection the other day". I calmly told him that it would have been someone else as I wasn't a part of the medical team. "No, it was you", he said. "Did you think of visiting and asking me how was I doing afterwards? You should have at least come and met me after you gave injection," he added. Utimately, all people want is to be taken care of. They need to trust us and believe that we will respect and care for them if they give us that faith. Open spaces, food, talking to them— these aren't standalone exercises we are doing for the sake of it. These tell them that they are a part of our family, and we are of theirs because we care for each other. It will be in this mutual admiration, wonder and respect that we will knit the foundation of a healthy Melghat.

This article is based on the personal views of the officer

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com