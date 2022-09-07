My Story: 'Being Born In Middle-Class Family, Dream To Study In Foreign Was Scary But I Never Lost Hope'

I come from a small town near Chennai, where I completed my school education with dedication and honesty. Since childhood, It was my dream to pursue higher education in a foreign country, but it never looked possible due to the financial situation at home. It looked a bit scary whenever I dreamed about going outside India to pursue higher studies.



I showed courage and decided to appear for the entrance examination of the top universities in the United Kingdom and Canada. My mentor, Vijay Pravin Anna, never taught me to sit back home and dream; instead, he taught me to take chances and always try my best. While I appeared for the exam, he just said to me that it's one of the easiest exams to crack.

Clearing Entrance Exams For Foreign Universities

As I came from a family which was not financially stable, it was a difficult choice for me to select any university in the foreign. One morning, I received a message from a university in Canada that I had cleared their entrance exam on my first attempt. Maybe clearing such an exam is not a big deal for most of us but for those who studied in a government school, it's a considerable achievement.

Then the process started, and I learned about their application fee and mandatory monthly EMI. Notably, I had zero balance in my account. I slept many days with an empty stomach as these days were not easy to go through for me. A few friends were there with me who didn't even know the admission process, but they still believed in me and helped in any way possible.

Even then, I didn't give up and struggled with all the available resources. I managed to apply to six more universities and was desperately waiting for the results. Meanwhile, I was seeking an educational loan, and the only thing I received in return was rejection. No one from my family had hoped for me as I already had a loan in my name. Entire people around me, except a few, opposed my decision and tried to prove me wrong at every step. Soon after, the COVID-19 pandemic came to life and everything messed up.

Miracle Happens In Life

Despite all the challenges, I received another offer of admission from a top university in Canada. I believe miracles will happen in our lives if we are passionate about our goals. The miracle happened to me as one of a bank agreed to give me a loan because of my marks in the entrance exam and my ranking at the university. But the pandemic was still not over, and I had to defer my offer by a term.

Soon after the pandemic settled, I started my visa process and other procedures. I didn't have enough money, so I had to ask my friend to book a flight to Canada. I got my visa in a few weeks, and finally, the time came that I was standing at the Chennai International Airport.

On April 14, 2021, I landed in Toronto with a big smile. The real struggle of two years ended up on a good note. If I can reach here with high hopes and hard work, anyone can achieve their goals if they have the passion for living their dreams.

