My Story: 'Whenever We Hear 'Pandit', We Think Of Men, But I Feel Glad I'm Breaking That Bias'

When I was in 6th standard, Papa sent me to Gurukul. I spent ten years of my life there. Whatever I have learned till now is because of the education I received there. My father always says that women are no less than men and that's what I have been following throughout my life.

The routine in Gurukul is entirely different from the other schools. We used to wake up at 4 in the morning, meditate, learn our Mantras and Sanskrit language. In fact, we used to get punished if we didn't speak Sanskrit.



It was my Papa who encouraged me to become a Pandit. I started with performing Griha Pravesh Poojas and Hawans. After gaining some experience, I began conducting weddings. But the journey has not been easy at all. As they say, success does not come without challenges.

Breaking Stereotypes

Once a lady approached me and asked for a male pandit, who was not available at that particular time. So I told her that I can come and do all the rituals if she wanted. Within no time, she said, "Ab auratein hawan karayengi?". I was surprised as well as discouraged at first, but then I got used to it and told myself this is the society we live in, and these incidents are bound to happen. We are expected to face questions about things that are not common in our community. So, I prepared myself for these challenges.



I told the lady I could arrange a male pandit also, but what's wrong if a female conducts the same ceremony. That was just the beginning for me, after which a lot came in my way.

Gaining Support

However, things have certainly changed over the few years. Now people have started supporting. Recently, a groom came to know and said he wanted to give me a big hug and how beautifully I conducted his marriage.



Thankfully I have received more positive comments than negatives since I started my journey as a pandit. That is because I try to give my 100 per cent. I don't waste my time doing unnecessary things, people notice it, and in return, I get positive feedback.



Moreover, there is more awareness among people now. But a lot needs to be done. It is also the responsibility of male priests to encourage their female counterparts and help them grow. I am eagerly waiting for the day when I will see more ladies like me in male-dominated fields, smashing the patriarchy.

