All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Have Only Seen Losses In My Life & Beating Challenges Have Been My Journey

Image Credits: Shatakshi Dwivedi

My Story

My Story: 'I Have Only Seen Losses In My Life & Beating Challenges Have Been My Journey'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  15 Sep 2022 12:28 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Shatakshi Dwivedi, who comes from Lucknow, has always seen losses since childhood as her grandfather, grandmother, and father passed away in a very short period. Defeating challenges, she came out stronger and achieved her goals.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Throughout my school life, I was that fish being judged for its ability to climb a tree. Born in a family full of doctors, when I chose to study Humanities, my relatives bombarded me with questions like: "So you won't become a doctor?" and "Girls after taking Humanities becomes a homemaker, right?" I was good at studies, but my inclination was toward humanities.

Being my parents' daughter didn't give me an innate talent to be a doctor. I knew I had to make them realise that- talent and hard work keep you going — not the subject you choose to study. I scored 95 per cent in my 12th board examinations and went on to do my graduation from Delhi University, Miranda House.

Then in the midst of my exploring and giving different things a shot, I was introduced to advertising, and I think It was meant for me. I had no relevant degree and no relevant experience. After several tries, my senior took a chance on me and allowed me to enter the advertising world, which I eventually fell in love with.

Losses That Scared Me

But as someone suffering from anxiety ever since my dad passed away in 2017, bringing myself to work hasn't always been as easy as it might seem. When I saw my grandfather, grandmother, father, and then my pet dog Romeo who meant the world to me, die, the thought of death started to scare me. My anxiety just aggravated, and my thoughts became my enemy. An enemy that trapped me in an endless loop.

But despite all the challenges that I faced, I kept going, and now I am the Group Head at a well-known ad agency in Mumbai. Work kept me busy, and being busy helped me stay distracted from these thoughts. Sometimes I wish my dad could see what I have achieved, see my work, or call out my name one last time.

But I know he's there, watching me, looking after me, and sending all his blessings my way. Is thinking that way enough, though? Not always. But it's definitely enough to get me through the day. And that's how I take it, one day at a time.

Learnings From Childhood

When I lost some of the closest people in my life, I realised that death is as much a part of life as living is. During my childhood, I saw alcohol break my family and learned that addiction could take over the love one has for their family.

When I was sexually abused as a child, I realised that home isn't always your safe space. When I posted about it on social media, I was shocked at how some people commented that I should have done something back then. It was too early for a 7-year-old girl to react to such a situation. My life hasn't been easy, but I have learned to make the difficult easy. That's what I'll continue to do, no matter what comes my way.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story 
Shatakshi Dwivedi 
Uttar Pradesh 
Sexual Abuse 

Must Reads

My Story: 'I Have Only Seen Losses In My Life & Beating Challenges Have Been My Journey'
Pilgrims Made To Do Sit-Ups For Offering Roadside Namaz In UP, Let Go By Cops After Apology
Through Technology-Led Solutions & Social Initiatives, Know How This Entrepreneur Envisions To Build Healthier & Happier World
Andhra Medico Helps Deliver Baby On Moving Train, Receives Praises By Railway Authorities And Netizens
Similar Posts
My Story: Everyone Expected Me To Become Doctor, But I Came Out As An Entrepreneur Based In Bihar
My Story

My Story: 'Everyone Expected Me To Become Doctor, But I Came Out As An Entrepreneur Based In Bihar'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: Born And Raised In A Small-Town With No Women Role-Models To Look Up To, I Persevered And Became One
My Story

My Story: 'Born And Raised In A Small-Town With No Women Role-Models To Look Up To, I Persevered And...

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Know About This Granddaughters Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At Worlds Best University 
Uplifting

Know About This Granddaughter's Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At World's Best University 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
My Story: Being Born In Middle-Class Family, Dream To Study In Foreign Was Scary But I Never Lost Hope
My Story

My Story: 'Being Born In Middle-Class Family, Dream To Study In Foreign Was Scary But I Never Lost...

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: Can Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band
My Story

My Story: 'Can Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band'

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X