My Story: Being A Mother Of 9-Month Old, I Defied All Odds To Become What Im Today

Picture Credit: Shabeena Killedar, Unsplash (Representational)

My Story: 'Being A Mother Of 9-Month Old, I Defied All Odds To Become What I'm Today'

Karnataka,  6 July 2022 11:48 AM GMT

Shabeena Killedar comes from the town of Davangere, Karnataka. She completed her studies in 2014, and her father, the breadwinner for her family, left in 2016. She defied all odds to achieve her dreams after a career break of more than five years.

I was born and raised in the Karnataka town of Davangere and defied all anticipations when I began my journey from electronics to computer science with no prior job experience or relevant educational background. I completed high school at S.K. PU College and my Bachelor's in Engineering (B.E.) in 2014 from a private institute in Karnataka. My father, the only earning member of the family, died in 2016. Everything at home was changed as responsibility came on our shoulders. From bills to daily household expenses, everything came to us.

As a result, I abandoned my academic ambition due to financial constraints, obligating myself to take a 5-year career break from 2017 to 2022. I married in 2020 with my father's final funds and became a mother soon after. My husband and I started a software development company out of a desire to do something, but it failed, and we had to close it down. I was left with no choice but to take a job to make ends meet at home. On the other hand, I was hesitant and fearful of joining a career because being a mother to a 9-month-old infant was difficult.

Turnaround In My Life

Moreover, my educational background and a career break of five years added to my challenges in getting a job and looking after an infant leaving me with no time to upskill. With dedication and self-belief, I began taking online classes and realised that practical experience is more important than simply watching videos. Through a friend's recommendation, I discovered Newton School and attended the trial classes. I invested myself and worked hard day and night to learn coding in just three months with the constant guidance from my mentors and unwavering support from her family. Also, my newborn assisted me by sleeping soundly during my classes.

I started coding and learning other computer applications at home as upskilling myself was essential to finding a job. I realised that competition in the practical world is much more than I used to think watching online videos. Through my constant dedication, I was hired as a Software Engineer Trainee at an I.T. company. After facing such a roller-coaster ride in life, I advise everyone that if you are interested in technology and practical subjects like coding, then hands-on training is the only key to success.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

My Story 
Shabeena Killedar 
Education 

