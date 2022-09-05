My Story: 'Can Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band'

I was born and brought up in the city of Bilaspur, situated in the centre of Chhattisgarh state. Since childhood, I have seen my father driving an auto rickshaw and his interest in singing. He always mimicked famous artists in his free time with no technical devices or instruments around.



From a young age, even I developed an interest in singing after listening to songs from my father. One day, my father gave me some money to bring my new phone. It was exciting as the first phone in life for any person is special. On my way to purchase a new phone, I saw a glamorous guitar in a shop, and that was it. Instantly, I used the money to buy the guitar and brought it back home.

My family was not happy seeing a guitar in my hand, but I was delighted with the decision. I started my practice with the guitar and continued learning from online videos. I became an average guitarist and a vocal artist in only a few years. I realised that I had received my father's gene as music became so important to me.

Burden Of Responsibility

As I grew up, my father was also becoming old, and very soon, I got the responsibility to make ends meet for my family. I started driving an auto rickshaw and tried my best to earn enough money that can feed my family. I kept my passion for music to one side and started working day and night as an auto driver on the streets of Chhattisgarh.

Then in no time, I was married and had a child in the next two years. In my journey, many people appreciated my singing, but those five kids were very special whom I used to take to school in my auto every morning. They appreciated me every time and used to request me to sing a song.

Beginning Of Professional Music Career

After showing courage, I uploaded my singing video on a social media platform, and it went viral as people liked it so much. My professional music career started on that day.

I got support from my viewers, and that was enough to keep me motivated all the time. Today, I have my music band, 'The New Day.' My journey from an auto driver to a performing artist was meant to inspire people. I believe anyone can achieve anything regardless of their background and situation.

