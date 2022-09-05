All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: Can Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band

Image Credit: Sameer Khan

My Story

My Story: 'Can Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Chhattisgarh,  5 Sep 2022 11:00 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Sameer Khan, from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, had a dream to become a performing artist. He is an auto-driver by profession, but his passion for singing took him miles ahead. Recently, he started his band ‘The New Day.’

I was born and brought up in the city of Bilaspur, situated in the centre of Chhattisgarh state. Since childhood, I have seen my father driving an auto rickshaw and his interest in singing. He always mimicked famous artists in his free time with no technical devices or instruments around.

From a young age, even I developed an interest in singing after listening to songs from my father. One day, my father gave me some money to bring my new phone. It was exciting as the first phone in life for any person is special. On my way to purchase a new phone, I saw a glamorous guitar in a shop, and that was it. Instantly, I used the money to buy the guitar and brought it back home.

My family was not happy seeing a guitar in my hand, but I was delighted with the decision. I started my practice with the guitar and continued learning from online videos. I became an average guitarist and a vocal artist in only a few years. I realised that I had received my father's gene as music became so important to me.

Burden Of Responsibility

As I grew up, my father was also becoming old, and very soon, I got the responsibility to make ends meet for my family. I started driving an auto rickshaw and tried my best to earn enough money that can feed my family. I kept my passion for music to one side and started working day and night as an auto driver on the streets of Chhattisgarh.

Then in no time, I was married and had a child in the next two years. In my journey, many people appreciated my singing, but those five kids were very special whom I used to take to school in my auto every morning. They appreciated me every time and used to request me to sing a song.

Beginning Of Professional Music Career

After showing courage, I uploaded my singing video on a social media platform, and it went viral as people liked it so much. My professional music career started on that day.

I got support from my viewers, and that was enough to keep me motivated all the time. Today, I have my music band, 'The New Day.' My journey from an auto driver to a performing artist was meant to inspire people. I believe anyone can achieve anything regardless of their background and situation.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story 
Sameer Khan 
Guitarist 

