My Story: I Shut My Fashion Label And Applied To An Animal Rescue Organization, And It Has Been So Empowering

Image Credit: From the Source

My Story

My Story: 'I Shut My Fashion Label And Applied To An Animal Rescue Organization, And It Has Been So Empowering'

Maharashtra,  26 Nov 2021 9:08 AM GMT

Saloni Sakaria was 'successful' in society's eyes, she owned a fashion label and was promising a great career. However, life took its own twists and turns, and she landed up working full-time for animals.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, I was a part of an affluent Jain family. In the intial years of my career, I was a fashion designer and ran my clothing label, named The Third Floor Clothing'. Having a reasonably successful career, I showcased my clothing line at Lakme Fashion Week and Amazon India Fashion Week in the first six months of starting my label. With my career taking its road at the back of my mind, I was always stuck with notions of eventually marrying and settling down.


My Life, My Purpose Changed In 2017

My aim through this time was always to see myself as a businesswoman, but life had its plans for me. The year 2017 was life-changing! I watched a documentary called 'Earthlings' and learned that my food came from so much cruelty. It made no sense to me why animals should be put through so much pain & suffering so that we can enjoy a meal. I was convinced to go vegan overnight and converted to one a few months after. I thought I was doing my bit for the animals by being vegan, but it stumbled upon me one day that not participating in cruelty is not enough; I needed to do more.


There Is No Looking Back Anymore

During the lockdown, I got time to introspect. I decided to shut down my business, and that's when I applied to Peepal Farm - an animal rescue organization in Himachal Pradesh, to work for animals' full time. Choosing to dedicate my work to animals has been the most empowering decision of my life so far. I soon understood that rescuing hurt animals from the streets is just curing the symptoms. The real problem that is often not addressed is people's perspective and attitude towards animals. This is precisely what I'm aiming to work towards - animal welfare and awareness. I want to be part of making this world a better place even for animals, and there's no looking back from this one.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

My Story 
Animal Cruelty 

