Caste discrimination
My Story: I Took Break From Studies As I Felt Our Education System Was Providing Minimal Perspective Of World Outside School

Image Credits: NDTV

My Story

My Story: 'I Took Break From Studies As I Felt Our Education System Was Providing Minimal Perspective Of World Outside School'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Tamil Nadu,  28 April 2022 11:53 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Sagarikka Sivakumar wanted to take a year off after grade 10 as she tried to learn things beyond academics. Her decision proved to be fruitful as she came up with her debut book, 'My Unskooled Year' at the age of just 16.

Since childhood, I have been a fun-loving kinesthetic person who always has created more moments in the playground and competitions than in the classroom.

After grade 10, I felt that our education system was providing a minimal perspective of the world outside school, and there I took a year break to explore further. At that time, I wanted to learn things which are not taught practically in school.

'My Unskooled Year'

I talked to my parents and took a year break where I met people, attended conferences, travelled, created my own website, and made my own visiting card at the age of 15. Later, I put all of these experiences in a diary and compiled the pages, which transformed into a book called 'My Unskooled Year'. It has nearly 200 pages and contains varied experiences that I had during the break. It is a book on transformation.

My parents are chilled out and they are always happy with me experimenting and learning different things. It's not about the marks or academics, they least care about it. They care about how contended I am and how I live my life. However, they did face a lot of difficulties while dealing with relatives or convincing them about my decision and the positive outcome.

After experimenting with my book, I have started believing that, if I, a mediocre kid can do it, then any child given the exposure and support can do it.

'Have Sold Thousands Of Copies Till Now'

Till now, I have sold thousands of copies. I'm proud to state that my book has helped hundreds of parents and teenagers to transform. I was happy that people would read my story and maybe a lot of other kids may get inspired.

I have delivered many national and international talks in top companies, conferences, colleges, schools as well as organisations delivering to over 20,000 audiences. In addition, I have made a documentary on junk food and it's ill-effects on teenagers.

Right now, I'm planning to write another book. Again, this might inspire parents and children or any individual. In the next two years, I see myself as a businesswoman, helping families and children.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Sagarikka Sivakumar 
My Unskooled Year 
Young author 
My Story 

