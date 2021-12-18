My Story: 'Life Always Plays With Those Who Are Best Players —Keep Playing & Never Give Up'

There is a common saying that whatever happens in life happens for good reasons. Now I have started believing the same. However, things were not the same before a few years. I used to be a cheerful and naughty kid during my childhood like most of us. One day I was sitting on the terrace of my house when suddenly a kite flew past me. I was very fond of playing with kites, so I couldn't resist myself to catch it. I picked up a bamboo stick, but unfortunately, it fell short. Then I saw an iron road nearby and picked it up. The moment I lifted it, it came in contact with a 36 KV high-tension wire that used to pass from my house. I collapsed to the ground in a second.

When I regained consciousness, I found myself on a hospital bed under observation. The electric shock had destroyed my blood vessels and stopped the blood from flowing. The doctors tried to start the blood supply for the next two days but failed. They had no other option than to cut off my both hands and one leg to save my life, leaving me amputated for a lifetime. Even after this, the doctors were not sure whether I could survive or not. But slowly, I began to show improvements and was discharged from the hospital.



Life is so unpredictable. When I was admitted to the hospital, I had two arms and two legs. Who would have thought I would return home the way I had never imagined. Nonetheless, for the next six months, I was treated at home for my surgical wounds. Whenever a dressing was applied to my skin, I used to scream so loudly that not only my family members but the whole neighbourhood would come to know that I was being dressed.

Mental Challenges

However, this was only the physical part. The real challenges and struggles were yet to come. I remember someone asking me once, "Now you have to live like this your entire life, what are you going to do now?" I gave it a thought and in the meantime, one of my friends suggested that I start writing by holding a pen in the remaining four-inch arm.

I liked the idea and started practising. Usually, people learn to write once in their lifetime, learn to walk only once but I learned to write three times and learned to walk twice. But within five minutes of writing, a shooting pain would run throughout my body. But I didn't give up and there came a time when this five-minute journey extended to three hours. I passed my 10th and 12th board exams without seeking any help or support which, I believe, was an achievement in itself for me. Till now, life played with me. Now it was my turn to give it back to life.



After I completed my graduation, I was now worried about my career. The first thing that came to my mind was to apply for a government job under the 'physically handicapped' category. But to my misfortune, I was declared ineligible owing to the level of disability I had. But I didn't stop. So I joined the private sector but discontinued it too after a certain period.



One cannot even imagine the difficulties a person with amputations goes through his entire life. I have made myself capable now of holding nature's call for straight 5-6 hours, just because I do not want to take any external help. This is why I felt the need for electronic hands, but they would cost around 13 lakhs. I started collecting money by asking for help from various charitable trusts and organisations, but couldn't gather enough. But an NGO from Rajasthan came to my rescue and donated the entire amount.



After I got my electronic hands, I started my private institution where I used to teach youngsters different software programs and make sure the aspirants get the required job opportunities in the future. Recently, I have been able to mark my identity in society as an Assistant Manager in Baroda Rajasthan Kshetriya Gramin Bank. Besides this, I am a successful writer and a motivational speaker. The Government of Rajasthan and several other institutions have honoured me for the inspiring work I do.



We often see people getting frustrated about minor troubles in their life. But there are always ups and downs, and one must have a never give up attitude if a person wants to reach a certain level.



If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com