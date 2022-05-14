All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Havent Turned Down A Single Soul Till Now, I Feel Blessed To Be The Chosen One

Image Credits: Rohit Parakh

My Story

My Story: 'I Haven't Turned Down A Single Soul Till Now, I Feel Blessed To Be The Chosen One'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  14 May 2022 3:30 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-05-14T09:00:25+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Rohit Parakh went the extra mile to lend a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis. From serving food to thousands of people to making sure migrant labourers reach their hometowns safely, he did it all in every possible way.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

It all started with cooking 50 meals per day from my kitchen to distributing food packets at palace grounds, then to railway stations and finally to hospitals where the patients' caretakers were left on the roads. Slowly, I expanded the number of my meals from 50 to 3000 and have been serving for two years now.

After serving food, my next focus was to successfully send 74 migrants across Bihar and Orissa back to their homes. All this was possible via generous hearts from social media platforms, where my frequent updates inspired people. I was able to make a considerable difference; strangers trusted me and started sending funds my way to make it possible.

'Helped Migrant Workers Reach Their Home Safely'

In the meantime, I also helped 50 labourers from Kolkata who were locked by illegal means and stopped from going home. The builders tipped cops. One day, when these labourers sent an SOS (an international code signal of extreme distress), I decided to help at any cost. I had to face the police brutality but finally succeeded after colossal chaos. With the help of the Labour Union and one Bengali association, I was able to send them back.

My next step was to help the children with poor livelihood. Students started approaching me during the hard times, be it 1st standard kids or engineering graduates; I helped everyone in whatever way I could. Till now, I have been able to benefit 123 kids. Touchwood!

Since then, there has been no looking back. From helping people cremate the bodies of their loved ones, arranging hospital beds, and Remdesivir injections to oxygen cylinders, I feel blessed to have done it in every possible way.

'Haven't Turned Down A Single Soul'

When people ask me how I manage it all, I honestly don't have an answer. Every night, I sit after my work, put up all the essential details, and meet the requirements by morning. I haven't turned down a single soul who has genuinely reached out to me for help but after proper verification.

But the real heroes are my social media donors, who grow in number with every passing day. I take immense pride in housing them as an integral part of my little life. I feel blessed to be the chosen one.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Rohit Parakh 
My Story 
COVID Warrior 
COVID Hero 

Must Reads

Push Towards Inclusivity! Barbie Unveils Its First-Ever Doll With Hearing Aids
Going For Gold! Indian Shuttlers Create History, Reached Thomas Cup Final For The First Time In 73 Years
Delhi: At Least 27 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Building Near Mundka Metro Station
'War On Drugs': Manipur's Four Tribes Announce Support Towards Govt Campaign Against Substance Use
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X