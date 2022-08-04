All section
My Story: I Fought Fierce Battle With Cancer At 11, I Was Very Young For The Fight

Image Credit: Rohit Khanna

My Story

My Story: 'I Fought Fierce Battle With Cancer At 11, I Was Very Young For The Fight'

Maharashtra,  4 Aug 2022

Rohit Khanna is a resident of Hyderabad, Telangana. At age 11, he fought a fierce battle with Cancer and defeated Osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer). After which, he pledged to raise awareness and burst the myth around the disease that 'it can't be cured.'

All we need in our life is determination, courage, and fearlessness; yes, you heard it right. I come from the city of Hyderabad in Telangana where I live with my sister and mother. In my childhood, I was passionate about sports, especially cricket. If someone had asked me at that time, 'What do you want to become?' then the answer would have been a 'cricketer'.

Talk to me about cricket; I can still speak for hours. But God had planned some strange path ahead of me. One day I tripped and grounded while playing cricket and couldn't get up for a few minutes. My parents rushed to the ground and took me home. I had swelling in my left knee, which didn't go even after consuming painkillers and other medicines.

Our family doctor, after executing the check-up, asked my parents to do an X-ray of my knees. He referred me to a hospital as he had already sensed something very wrong. The X-ray result made it clear that I'm in the early stages of 'Osteosarcoma,' a type of bone cancer in the left knee.

I was shifted to the Tata Memorial Hospital soon after for further extensive medication. The hospital was filled with cancer patients; everyone had their own story. In the hospital, the doctors recommended a biopsy for me. It was tough as I could still sense the pain when the needle touched my knee bone. It scared me as I had many questions about my sporting career- Will I make it to the ground hereafter, was just the one.

'I Had More Chemos Than Friends'

Following the biopsy, I underwent chemotherapy. At 11, I learned the cancer treatment names more than my friends. I experienced nine chemos in different phases and a knee replacement surgery. I received tube-sized injections with heavy medicines which directly went to my heart through my right elbow. The treatment lasted 8-9 months, but I finally recovered.

I recovered from my bone cancer, but the picture did not end. Chemo's don't come alone; they bring numerous side effects like taste loss, weight loss, low appetite, and eating restrictions. I had to eat boiled food for the entire period post-treatment, but my mother sensed that I was missing food made in Indian spices from her hand.

My parents and sister were my pillars, as I couldn't have sustained so much suffering without them. They never looked back and did their best to bring me back to my knees. I always tell people that the early stages of Cancer as a disease weakens the mind of people more than their bodies. It's a myth that it can't be cured. The only thing one should have is determination, fearlessness, and courage to fight the disease.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Similar Posts

