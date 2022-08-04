My Story: 'I Fought Fierce Battle With Cancer At 11, I Was Very Young For The Fight'

All we need in our life is determination, courage, and fearlessness; yes, you heard it right. I come from the city of Hyderabad in Telangana where I live with my sister and mother. In my childhood, I was passionate about sports, especially cricket. If someone had asked me at that time, 'What do you want to become?' then the answer would have been a 'cricketer'.

Talk to me about cricket; I can still speak for hours. But God had planned some strange path ahead of me. One day I tripped and grounded while playing cricket and couldn't get up for a few minutes. My parents rushed to the ground and took me home. I had swelling in my left knee, which didn't go even after consuming painkillers and other medicines.

Our family doctor, after executing the check-up, asked my parents to do an X-ray of my knees. He referred me to a hospital as he had already sensed something very wrong. The X-ray result made it clear that I'm in the early stages of 'Osteosarcoma,' a type of bone cancer in the left knee.

I was shifted to the Tata Memorial Hospital soon after for further extensive medication. The hospital was filled with cancer patients; everyone had their own story. In the hospital, the doctors recommended a biopsy for me. It was tough as I could still sense the pain when the needle touched my knee bone. It scared me as I had many questions about my sporting career- Will I make it to the ground hereafter, was just the one.

'I Had More Chemos Than Friends'

Following the biopsy, I underwent chemotherapy. At 11, I learned the cancer treatment names more than my friends. I experienced nine chemos in different phases and a knee replacement surgery. I received tube-sized injections with heavy medicines which directly went to my heart through my right elbow. The treatment lasted 8-9 months, but I finally recovered.

I recovered from my bone cancer, but the picture did not end. Chemo's don't come alone; they bring numerous side effects like taste loss, weight loss, low appetite, and eating restrictions. I had to eat boiled food for the entire period post-treatment, but my mother sensed that I was missing food made in Indian spices from her hand.

My parents and sister were my pillars, as I couldn't have sustained so much suffering without them. They never looked back and did their best to bring me back to my knees. I always tell people that the early stages of Cancer as a disease weakens the mind of people more than their bodies. It's a myth that it can't be cured. The only thing one should have is determination, fearlessness, and courage to fight the disease.

