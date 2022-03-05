All section
My Story: I Left My Job In India To Pursue Baking In Paris, And I Have Never Been Happier

My Story: 'I Left My Job In India To Pursue Baking In Paris, And I Have Never Been Happier'

Maharashtra,  5 March 2022 7:14 AM GMT

After working in the corporate sector, Disha Ekal realized that baking always remained constant with her. Therefore, she quit her job, worked in a local pastry shop for a while, before flying to Paris to learn professional baking.

Since childhood, I grew up seeing my mother and grandmother make different kinds of dishes. While I used to help them sometimes, I would look carefully at the way they cooked. Similarly, I observed them bake since I was a teenager. In fact, I was 15 years old when I baked my first cake. As I grew up, baking was a part of my life, but I never thought of centring my life around the same.

During college fests, I would sometimes decorate cakes and pastries, thus rediscovering my passion. However, I was well aware that baking was not a lucrative career option in India, and therefore, I started pursuing MBA in 2018 and started working in Corporate. But after a hard day at work, I would return to try my hand at exotic cakes and pastries. One day, I randomly picked some pastries for work, and one of my colleagues said, "These are the best pastries I have had in my life". They said, "This is your true talent".

I Had Been Ignoring My Passion For So Long

Then, I realized how I was ignoring my passion for so long, and now, I could not waste any more time. Therefore, I left my job in 2019 to attain some professional experience and understand where I stood in the market. I started working at a pastry cafe, and I was shocked to see that they paid me only Rs5,000, which was ten times lesser than what I got at my job. Nonetheless, I was ten times happier baking than working in the corporate.

My father motivated me by saying why I was doing a job for just Rs 5,000 after my MBA, and that was when I pinned one destination on the map, Paris- home to the finest pastries in the world.

Nothing Would Have Been Possible If I Had Not Taken The Leap Of Faith

I did my research, applied for the course and flew to Paris in December 2019 - just when the lockdown was about to begin. Somehow, I managed to complete my diploma in French Pastry, but when finding a job during the pandemic was tough, I could secure one because the bakery was considered an essential industry here. Today I work with one of the best Indo-French cafes in Paris and live my dream life. However, I always remember that Rs 5,000 job and think that nothing would have been possible if I had not taken the leap of faith!

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

My Story 
Pastry making 
Disha Ekal 
France 

