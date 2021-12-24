All section
My Story: While Growing Up On The Railway Station, I Would Dream Of A Better Future For Myself

Image Credit: From the Source

My Story

My Story: 'While Growing Up On The Railway Station, I Would Dream Of A Better Future For Myself'

Ratika Rana

West Bengal,  24 Dec 2021 8:47 AM GMT

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Vishal Mridul lost his father in childhood, after which, his mother married elsewhere. At 8 years of age, he was left on the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station to fend for himself.

My mother married someone else after my father died. My stepfather did not like me, so I found myself at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station at eight years. During the day, I, along with other kids, made water-bottle seals and ate food from the money we earned. I stayed at the railway station for two years, in which I have met all kinds of people. I kept myself away from all the intoxications and bad influences because I believed I would make my future. A few years later, PCI opened a centre at the railway station, where children would be called to the daycare for education and food. I went there intending to get free food.

When the teacher saw that I was a bright student, she sent me to the PCI shelter home in Wazirabad. While staying there, I passed grade 5, after which I was chosen for Bal Sahyog from Bal Kalyan Samiti for a better future. At 17 years, I was sent for several courses, but I could not study well because I was under pressure, since I would be provided for, only till I turned 18 years old. I have learnt vocational training in Bakery, English speaking, tailoring and several others. I applied for a job in Sri Aurobindo Ashram and went there. I have done rock climbing in several places in the country.

Worked In Several Places To Make A Living

In my life, I have worked in almost all places. I would teach dance until I got an opportunity from a renowned dance academy in Mumbai. While in the city of dreams, I applied for a job in Taj Lands' End Hotel and started working there. After working there for two years, I built several contacts and applied for a passport.

However, during the Police verification, the cops told me that I gave a workplace address; hence, my passport could not be made. The Police asked me to go back to Delhi. Yet, my passport could not be made.

Questioned My Indian Citizenship

I came to the village where my aunt lived. I gave her the address for all my government documentation and applied for the passport again in 2020. They again directed me to Delhi during the verification since I grew up there. Moreover, they raised a question about my citizenship. Now, since I have grown up in government shelter homes, the government already has my name in the records; what else should I give to prove that I am an Indian?

I have run from pillar to post in Delhi and West Bengal and met several senior officials. With many difficulties, I have applied for a passport several times. I went back to Delhi to find my birth certificate, and now, I have come back to West Bengal and have applied for a passport, with all the required filing, yet nobody has reverted. I have an online petition going on at Change.org for the same. I want to go abroad to earn and build a better future for myself. All my documents are in place, but I am still denied this opportunity. I cannot help but wonder, is my passport not being made just because I am an orphan? I have braved many challenges to create a life for myself, but the struggle I have had to get my Indian passport made has left me completely helpless.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
Creatives : Ratika Rana
My Story 
Passport 

