All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Through All The Struggles, Failures & Victories, My Only Mission Has Been To Make My Parents Proud

Image Credit: Pankaj Rawat

My Story

My Story: 'Through All The Struggles, Failures & Victories, My Only Mission Has Been To Make My Parents Proud'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Chandigarh,  3 Jun 2022 6:43 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Pankaj Rawat was amongst the top 5 athletes for this year's Mr India competition. However, the journey, which began in 2017 and is full of hard work and determination is an inspiration for many.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

When I was in school, I used to be bullied because I was very skinny. I was never confident enough to face people because of how I looked. To make matters worse, I was just an average child at school.

When I thought of myself in the future, I used to think that I would be on a night shift working in front of a computer for a meagre salary. On the other hand, destiny had a whole new plan for me. When I started going to the gym, I did not think of bodybuilding as a career. My only aim back then was to look strong and confident.

A friend of mine pushed me to stand on the stage, but I never had enough confidence. Finally, when I did my first show, I won a gold in the 55-kg category, which is achievable if I look back now. However, the push that gave me is incomparable.

In my initial days, I would save up every penny to be able to pay my gym fees and manage my diet. There have been so many instances when I have taken a loan from my friends to be able to work out. While my family appreciated my small victories on the stage, they knew that I could never earn a living out of it.

I Would Save My Prize Money For My Diet

Once, after my initial wins, the manager of my gym, and now my coach, called me and asked me if I was serious about what I was doing. Once he was convinced, he agreed to provide me with personal training without charging a rupee.

I would use the prize money from my competitions for my diet and manage my workouts. I have been disqualified from events for participating in different events so that I could book my flight tickets.

I was preparing for my event in March 2020, but the lockdown happened, and the event was postponed indefinitely. At that point, it felt like I was struggling, and there was no end to it. Nonetheless, I had my online clients, and therefore, I had a steady income, so I was thriving.

On August 22, I slept after delivering the necessary diet plans to my clients, but the next day when I woke up, my account on Instagram was disabled without any specific reason. I tried my best to retrieve it but could not. That was the only source of my income. On the lowest day of my life, when I thought that maybe everything was over for me, a close friend motivated me to start again.

A Stigma Associated With Being A Gym Trainer

No matter what I achieved or how much I earned, the stigma regarding a person being a gym trainer is still prevalent in our society. My parents could never proudly say that their son is a 'gym trainer'. My driving force is my family. Therefore, I knew that I just wanted to see them happy and proud no matter what I did. I saved up as much as possible and opened my gym on May 28, 2021. Now I have a social standing, and people know I am a professional bodybuilder and have my gym.

I was amongst the top five athletes for Mr India this year. Bodybuilding is a psychological sport that breaks you to shreds more than physical.

While there still is a long way to go, I know that I have come far from where I used to be. If it were not for the chain of events, maybe I would be sitting in front of a computer screen and doing my night shift. Nonetheless, if someone asks me what my goal is, I do not know that; I want to live this day to the fullest and that whatever happens tomorrow will be for the better.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
My Story 
Pankaj Rawat 
bodybuilding 
gym 
events 

Must Reads

This Temple In Rajasthan Converted Into Mosque By Mughals? No, This Is Jain Temple!
COVID Impact: Trillions At Stake In India As 90% Women Disappear From Workforce
'Why Look For Shivling In Every Mosque,' Asks RSS Chief Amid Ongoing Gyanvapi Row
These Images Do Not Show Gandhi With British Army, Nor Was He Employed As A Soldier
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X