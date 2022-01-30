All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: Fear Of Living Alone Is Driving So Many Unhappy Marriages Today

Image Credits: Instagram/ Pallavi Barnwal

My Story

My Story: 'Fear Of Living Alone Is Driving So Many Unhappy Marriages Today'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  30 Jan 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

After living with a loveless and sexless marriage for 6 years, Pallavi Barnwal decided to be a sex educator. Today, she is a globally renowned certified sexuality intimacy coach in the field of sexual wellness. She has counselled thousands of people in helping them understand, navigate, and solve challenges in their intimate life.

Intimacy coaching is a profession. In India, people are not much aware of it, but there are coaches who teach intimacy in the West.

When I turned 26-years-old, I decided to get married. In India, people believe that women come with an expiry date for marriage, and it is always said that girls should get married before they turn 30. I, too, somehow believed the same and thought my expiry date was reaching.

I had a relationship break down during the same period and wanted to overcome that heartbreak. It was another reason that I wanted to get married.

But my marriage started collapsing from day one. I realised how incompatible my husband and I were. We planned a kid, hoping for things to get better, but unfortunately, nothing changed. I lived a life of dissatisfaction for around six years, and I tried to normalise it as I thought of my kid. It is how I gave up and started believing in my head, 'This is how my life is going to be in future as well.'

Sometimes, I would have thoughts of separating from my husband, but I had no courage to discuss it with anyone. I thought women can't survive and fight society alone.

The actual realisation came when my husband went to the US for work for two years. Within one year, I realised that I could live alone. At that point, I also fell in love with a person who made me realise the importance of intimacy. It was the last nail in the coffin, and my marriage was dead, and I decided to call it to quit.

The fear of living alone is driving so many unhappy marriages today, and I see it as a social problem without blaming anyone. So, in 2017, I met a sexuality educator, and that was the defining moment in my life. I wondered if this profession even existed in India, and I asked her, and she explained everything to me.

Importance Of Sex Education

Initially, I started making blogs on sex education, where I first spoke about the experiences of masturbation while I was in a sexless marriage. People started bashing me left, right and centre, and it was shocking to see even women defaming and putting me down.

But it did not deter my courage; in fact, it encouraged me more to talk about this issue. After getting my sex education degree, I became a professional sex educator.

Education regarding this subject is something that people desperately need. I see so many of my clients addicted to porn. However, it is not a great source to learn something. It is all about intensity, and it hypes things much more than what really happens in ordinary life. When people don't get that hype, they think they have failed.

Sex is an act of vulnerability, and it is accepting yours and the other person's body. I teach the same to my clients by creating an extended language for sex.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
