My Story: I Want To Create An Environment For Gaming That Stays Forever

Image Credits: Ocean Sharma

My Story

My Story: 'I Want To Create An Environment For Gaming That Stays Forever'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  28 April 2022 10:22 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Ocean Sharma is one of India's finest PUBG Mobile casters, analysts, and content creators. From being a maths tutor and a science lover to becoming a professional esports commentator in the Indian PUBG Mobile, he has come a long way.

I am an engineer and had started working as an assistant trainee of science under ISRO. Earlier, I used to give maths tuition to class XI and XII students. Honestly, I never thought that I would become a gaming caster. By chance, I was making gaming-related videos and teaching stuff about gaming to people when I got a call from the officials. They heard my voice and thought it was perfect for a caster. That was the beginning of my journey. I, too, started learning, casting, and commentaries.

To be a good caster, one has to be very smart with words and how to present yourself with words; that matters a lot. Every single detail is important, and you got to have a good eye for it.

I really look up to Canadian YouTuber Shroud. He understands every game and masters all of it well. If we talk about Indian gamers, I look up to 'Mortal' and 'Triggered Insaan'.

First Viral Video

One of my first contents that went viral was the aim assists video. I was teaching how to play aim assist, and that garnered about 2 million views and gave me a boost to share more knowledge with people. My parents have always been very supportive of my career choices. They understand that it's good money, I am content with what I am doing, which makes them happy.

The only challenge that I face is that sometimes no tournaments are happening, and I need to analyse them. So, when nothing is happening, brainstorming is a challenge. But I love it as I enjoy such things as it helps me improve and look at the situation with a better perspective and solutions. I want to create an environment for gaming that stays forever and not just for a decade, and people shall remember me because of that.

Poetry And Creativity Is Important In Game Casting

Gaming caster actually has to understand what's happening in the game, fill it with some poetry, and present it to the audience creatively. Wordplay and poetry make the commentary 10 times more interesting than a normal one. With lots of tournaments and games being introduced, I guess gaming casters have a long way to go.

My favourite game is BGMI because it has made me what I am today. I am grateful for the opportunities that I get to the game and the community and everything that comes with it.

I aim to open up a few schools - two offline and one online. I also would like to host a podcast and have Lex Fridman (computer scientist) on it one day.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


