My Story: 'I Want To Create An Environment For Gaming That Stays Forever'

I am an engineer and had started working as an assistant trainee of science under ISRO. Earlier, I used to give maths tuition to class XI and XII students. Honestly, I never thought that I would become a gaming caster. By chance, I was making gaming-related videos and teaching stuff about gaming to people when I got a call from the officials. They heard my voice and thought it was perfect for a caster. That was the beginning of my journey. I, too, started learning, casting, and commentaries.

To be a good caster, one has to be very smart with words and how to present yourself with words; that matters a lot. Every single detail is important, and you got to have a good eye for it.



I really look up to Canadian YouTuber Shroud. He understands every game and masters all of it well. If we talk about Indian gamers, I look up to 'Mortal' and 'Triggered Insaan'.

First Viral Video

One of my first contents that went viral was the aim assists video. I was teaching how to play aim assist, and that garnered about 2 million views and gave me a boost to share more knowledge with people. My parents have always been very supportive of my career choices. They understand that it's good money, I am content with what I am doing, which makes them happy.



The only challenge that I face is that sometimes no tournaments are happening, and I need to analyse them. So, when nothing is happening, brainstorming is a challenge. But I love it as I enjoy such things as it helps me improve and look at the situation with a better perspective and solutions. I want to create an environment for gaming that stays forever and not just for a decade, and people shall remember me because of that.

Poetry And Creativity Is Important In Game Casting

Gaming caster actually has to understand what's happening in the game, fill it with some poetry, and present it to the audience creatively. Wordplay and poetry make the commentary 10 times more interesting than a normal one. With lots of tournaments and games being introduced, I guess gaming casters have a long way to go.



My favourite game is BGMI because it has made me what I am today. I am grateful for the opportunities that I get to the game and the community and everything that comes with it.



I aim to open up a few schools - two offline and one online. I also would like to host a podcast and have Lex Fridman (computer scientist) on it one day.

