My Story: 'Not Ashamed Of My Amputation, I Keep My Head High Without Bothering About Anything'

I was involved in an electric accident when I was nine. As a result, both my forelimbs had to be amputated. My whole life transformed drastically. I had to relearn everything differently. I was utterly dependent on my family. My mother even came to school with me for two years for written work. Slowly I started experimenting with things on my own in different ways. It wasn't until I lived in Delhi for three months because of my CA coaching that I became fully independent. Those three months were the most challenging months as well as the most fruitful ones.

Becoming independent and living on my own one of the major challenges I have faced till date. It also includes travelling on my own. My father taught me how to drive a four-wheeler. Getting a driving license is a challenge that I am still grappling with even now.



Shivangi and I were college sweethearts. We both were in the same class in Shri Ram College of Commerce. By the time she joined college, I was already an elected Class Representative. On her first day itself, I asked for her number. She was taken aback at first, then I explained myself to her and we exchanged numbers and started communicating with each otherother. This is how our friendship kickstarted. In college, we had a common group of friends. Later, we confessed our love for each other. Life is excellent after meeting her, I must say. I had found my soulmate, my partner in crime, my secret keeper.





After having a chat with Shivangi's younger brother, her family asked her if she wanted to marry me. They had a few concerns but were always open about it. So Shivangi and I talked to them, and they were happy with our decision. They enjoyed a lot during all the rituals and blessed us.

I have just learnt to live with it without getting bothered by it. Earlier, when I had shifted to Delhi and used to travel by metro, I used to travel with my head down because I knew people were watching. When I move around in public places now, I know people are still watching me, but I don't care. I have learnt not to be bothered by the social stigma.





Children are inquisitive. They question everything and speak without much filter. So, when they see me, most of them point to their parents 'Mumma/Papa, look at his hands'. That is when parents should step in and make their child comfortable in this situation by telling them that it is completely fine if his hands are different. Most of the parents currently stay quiet in this situation which can develop an inhibition within the child regarding disability. It should all start from there.



