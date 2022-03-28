My Story: 'People Called Me Feminine For Opting Ballet Dancing, Today I'm Fighting These Societal Norms Gracefully'

As a teenager, I joined dance classes to lose weight. Despite being an overweight kid weighing over 100 kgs, I discovered that I'm pretty flexible. My teacher put me in classes where I started with jazz and then slowly moved to contemporary. One day, I took ballet classes, and that was when I decided that this was the form I wanted to continue.

My society and my close ones, including my own family, criticised me for choosing this dance form, as according to them, ballet is only meant for girls and would make me look feminine. I would often face questions like, "Are you gay? Do you want to change your sex? The only person who supported me was the director of my school, who always pushed me hard to go for it.

'Feeling On Top Of The World'

II never let criticism come in my way. After pursuing my dream, I feel myself now and on top of the world. Now people have started appreciating me. Since I have become a professional ballet dancer, I have performed many national and international shows. I also conduct classes and workshops and perform in the Natraj festival, among other shows.

It is very challenging in India to break stereotypes. Once, my teacher refused to teach me, saying ballet dance is for girls, not guys. However, this could never stop me from achieving my dreams and I started teaching myself.

It does not matter what your friends and family say; no one can stop you as long as you are clear about your goals. Just keep following it and make sure you achieve it. Whether you do good or bad, people will always have something to say, so you keep focusing on yourself and your goals.

