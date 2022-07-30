All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: My Vision Impairment And Vitiligo Couldnt Stop Me Living Life With Dignity

My Story

My Story: 'My Vision Impairment And Vitiligo Couldn't Stop Me Living Life With Dignity'

30 July 2022

Neha Agarwal is a project manager. She is visually challenged and has Vitiligo. However, she curved her weaknesses into strengths, and along with her regular job, she is one of the strong supporters of diversity, equity and inclusion.

I took various treatments to get my lost eyesight due to drug reactions, one of them being Ayurveda. After a few weeks of medication, I saw tiny white patches on my skin which kept growing fast.

With everything I was going through, I fell into denial mode. With time, I realised during this whole process of declining the challenges I was inviting sympathy from others which I couldn't handle well, and I started looking for an option to change from a self-rejection attitude to self-acceptance.

As my vision impairment and Vitiligo are interrelated, I worked on both at the same time.

Accepting Challenges

Coming from a traditional family, it was pretty tough to accept all the challenges myself and make people around me understand my willingness to get back to life. Initially, no one around me agreed with my thoughts to be independent and then had no trust in my capabilities.

I took significant steps and started working on myself by doing the essential makeover with my vision impairment and Vitiligo following the trend. This makeover was not to hide the white patches but to look great by being a well-groomed lady like any other one in the world. I needed one chance to prove myself, and I got it, and I did!

One day when I was shopping, I found a lion print t-shirt. I started thinking, When I can wear and flaunt this t-shirt, then why not my own skin shade? This was the real turning point to accepting myself with Vitiligo.

My eyesight and Vitiligo couldn't stop me from living life with dignity. I believe self-acceptance is the only key to a smiling face!

It's not just for women with Vitiligo, but for everyone. Unless you accept yourself as you are, no one will accept you. Bring your authentic self, speak openly, and you will be valued for who you are.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Neha Agarwal 
Vitiligo 
Vision Impairment 
My Story 

