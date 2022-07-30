My Story: 'My Mother Used To Work For 8 Hours Barefoot In Factory, She Couldn't Even Afford A Footwear'

Born into a very humble and struggling family, my maternal grandfather quit his job after having an accident working at the mill. The entire family's burden fell on my mother's shoulders, and she was just 17 at that time.

With no money to pursue an education, she went to work in a biscuit factory. It was hard labour, first she had to walk for 8 kms barefoot as affording new footwear was a luxury. Then, she had to stand for 8 hours in the factory, work and walk back home, all this for a mere ₹75 a month. With a father, mother and two younger brothers and sister to care for, she did it gracefully.



With little to no savings left, she passed the typewriting course, which landed her a job in a cardboard manufacturing factory as a stenographer.



At the age of 30, she got married and moved to a smaller home, but my father lost his job due to unfortunate circumstances. However, my mother fought all odds and worked as hard as possible. Even though she left her studies at 17, she grasped things quickly. Being the sole bread-earner for her family, she handled everything and there was literally nothing she couldn't do.



With every savings, sacrificing meals, under a leaky roof, she educated me and taught me whatever she knew. We had one small room, a kitchen and a shared toilet. When it would rain, the whole house used to be inundated, I would study on the bed, while she swept away all the water.

'My Dream Is To Make My Mother Happy'

My only dream was to make my mother happy and remove all this suffering. Years later, I got scholarships for my college and UG courses, passed the exams and earned a job in a software company. The day I was employed, my mother broke into tears.



Now we are sailing along, but the hardships of my mother cannot be described in words. Even today, she hasn't stopped working though she is 67. It's not for money now, she wants to be independent.

