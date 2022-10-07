All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: Opportunities Just Dont Happen, We Need To Create Them

Image Credit: Meena Vishwanath

My Story

My Story: 'Opportunities Just Don't Happen, We Need To Create Them'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Delhi,  7 Oct 2022 4:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Meena Vishwanath shifted to Indonesia with her husband and noticed Indonesians crave Indian food. She began her venture and started serving Indian snacks to the people. After struggling with her career in India, she created an opportunity.

I come from Delhi, India, and completed my education at a school in Mumbai. Like other girls, I worked as a back office executive after completing my diploma in computer software. It was the start of my career, and I was looking forward to making it a great one.

At the age of 25, I got married and shifted to Delhi. Following this, I did my early childcare and teachers training and worked as a school teacher for almost 18 years. Busy in my career, I was balancing all -- my family, in-laws, and children. A time came when it became difficult to manage meals three times for my family.

'We Relocated To Indonesia'

My husband and I relocated to Indonesia to search for better opportunities. After settling in the new place, I did much research to find relevant work that would make ends meet for my family and me. I realised that Indonesians crave Indian food, especially snacks, and there are no significant food joints that offer them the same.

I knew only the basics of cooking, so I had to work hard to try out various Indian snacks. After several months of hustle, I came out making delicious items. I started making several Indian snacks, including sev, chakli, chiwda, mixture, namkeens, theplas, south Indian rice vadams, and many others.

I realised that the people here are conscious about their health. I also started making Indian nutritional breakfasts keeping my customers in mind. My primary customers were the Indians who used to live far away from their families. Soon, I started my own business, and we got many orders from Indians and non-Indians living in Indonesia.

My parents, husband, and children have been very supportive throughout my journey of struggling with the career to making an opportunity in a foreign place. I'm delighted to serve the Indian community here who miss Indian food. Now, there's no looking back.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Meena Vishwanath 
My Story 
Indian Food in Indonesia 

