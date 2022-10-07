My Story: 'Opportunities Just Don't Happen, We Need To Create Them'

I come from Delhi, India, and completed my education at a school in Mumbai. Like other girls, I worked as a back office executive after completing my diploma in computer software. It was the start of my career, and I was looking forward to making it a great one.

At the age of 25, I got married and shifted to Delhi. Following this, I did my early childcare and teachers training and worked as a school teacher for almost 18 years. Busy in my career, I was balancing all -- my family, in-laws, and children. A time came when it became difficult to manage meals three times for my family.

'We Relocated To Indonesia'

My husband and I relocated to Indonesia to search for better opportunities. After settling in the new place, I did much research to find relevant work that would make ends meet for my family and me. I realised that Indonesians crave Indian food, especially snacks, and there are no significant food joints that offer them the same.

I knew only the basics of cooking, so I had to work hard to try out various Indian snacks. After several months of hustle, I came out making delicious items. I started making several Indian snacks, including sev, chakli, chiwda, mixture, namkeens, theplas, south Indian rice vadams, and many others.

I realised that the people here are conscious about their health. I also started making Indian nutritional breakfasts keeping my customers in mind. My primary customers were the Indians who used to live far away from their families. Soon, I started my own business, and we got many orders from Indians and non-Indians living in Indonesia.

My parents, husband, and children have been very supportive throughout my journey of struggling with the career to making an opportunity in a foreign place. I'm delighted to serve the Indian community here who miss Indian food. Now, there's no looking back.

