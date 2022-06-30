My Story: 'I Became An Orphan When I Was 15, And I Have Earned Enough, But Don't Have Anyone To Celebrate With'

I come from a small village near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where I completed my schooling at a government school. My father worked as a security guard and my mother as a domestic worker. They used to earn a modest amount of money which they always spent on my food, clothes and education. We used to live in a small rented house, and I always told my mother, "I will study hard, and one day we will have our own house."



Things were on track till my father felt sick after a paralytic attack, and I was just 11 years old. He suffered all the time and was bedridden for almost two to three months. He passed away suddenly and left us all alone. As we were already battling financial constraints, I never got a moment to mourn his demise. There were so many responsibilities ahead of us to deal with suddenly. My brother started working as a delivery boy, and I started washing cars to make ends meet. I used to work in the morning and go to school. I single-handedly used to earn Rs 1500 per month.

I Lost My World

After days, I joined a medical clinic and used to give sufficient money to my mother. Financially and otherwise, everything was coming back on track.

Around two and half years later, my mother got diagnosed with cancer, and until then, it had spread around the body. After a few months of survival and medical treatment, my mother also passed away. At 15, I became an orphan and lost all my interest in doing things for survival. The ground slipped under my feet as the world seemed meaningless.

Life Had Plans For Me

I decided to make a comeback because this is what life is all about. My relative took me to Indore, and I started working at a cloth shop. A day came when I met Anubhav and Anand. They gave me a proposal to work in their food startup business. My job was cleaning, washing, and serving tea to customers, but I accepted the proposal. I saw so many new things, like an espresso machine, it was fun to operate. I continued working there for some years with all my dedication and effort.

They saw something in me and promoted me as a Junior Manager for their company. Aged 24, I started making handsome money and bought a house. When I entered my new home, there was a void inside me, and I started shedding tears as I didn't have my parents to see my success and live a quality life. Whenever I visit my village now, I really think that 'I have come so far.'

