Caste discrimination
My Story: I Became An Orphan When I Was 15, And I Have Earned Enough, But Dont Have Anyone To Celebrate With

Picture Credit: Manoj More

My Story

My Story: 'I Became An Orphan When I Was 15, And I Have Earned Enough, But Don't Have Anyone To Celebrate With'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  30 Jun 2022 10:19 AM GMT

A 26-year-old boy from Indore, Manoj More, lost his parents to severe diseases when he was 15. He never left hope and struggled to achieve everything his parents wanted. The absence of his parents creates a void in him as he can't celebrate his success with them.

I come from a small village near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where I completed my schooling at a government school. My father worked as a security guard and my mother as a domestic worker. They used to earn a modest amount of money which they always spent on my food, clothes and education. We used to live in a small rented house, and I always told my mother, "I will study hard, and one day we will have our own house."

Things were on track till my father felt sick after a paralytic attack, and I was just 11 years old. He suffered all the time and was bedridden for almost two to three months. He passed away suddenly and left us all alone. As we were already battling financial constraints, I never got a moment to mourn his demise. There were so many responsibilities ahead of us to deal with suddenly. My brother started working as a delivery boy, and I started washing cars to make ends meet. I used to work in the morning and go to school. I single-handedly used to earn Rs 1500 per month.

I Lost My World

After days, I joined a medical clinic and used to give sufficient money to my mother. Financially and otherwise, everything was coming back on track.

Around two and half years later, my mother got diagnosed with cancer, and until then, it had spread around the body. After a few months of survival and medical treatment, my mother also passed away. At 15, I became an orphan and lost all my interest in doing things for survival. The ground slipped under my feet as the world seemed meaningless.

Life Had Plans For Me

I decided to make a comeback because this is what life is all about. My relative took me to Indore, and I started working at a cloth shop. A day came when I met Anubhav and Anand. They gave me a proposal to work in their food startup business. My job was cleaning, washing, and serving tea to customers, but I accepted the proposal. I saw so many new things, like an espresso machine, it was fun to operate. I continued working there for some years with all my dedication and effort.

They saw something in me and promoted me as a Junior Manager for their company. Aged 24, I started making handsome money and bought a house. When I entered my new home, there was a void inside me, and I started shedding tears as I didn't have my parents to see my success and live a quality life. Whenever I visit my village now, I really think that 'I have come so far.'

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

My Story 
Manoj More 
Madhya Pradesh 

