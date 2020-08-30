My Story: 'I'm More Than My Disability And I'm More Than My Supposed Limitations'

Manashri Soman's parents were told that she would never be able to walk or talk along with the visual impairment which was congenital in her. But, in contrast to being labelled as not being 'normal', she went to school, college and became a financially-independent person. She won the Bal Shree President's award and she doesn't want to be labelled just as a blind girl.

"When I was born, the doctor told my parents there was a chance I'd never walk or talk in addition to being visually impaired–little did he know I was going to be a complete chatterbox!

When I applied to school, I was rejected because they thought I'd take all the attention & 'spoil the normal kids'! That's where they were wrong–I was normal! I went to another regular school & blossomed. I remember dressing up in a sari for a fancy dress competition–I practised walking on stage, figured out where I wanted to sing & won first prize!

My teachers went out of their way to keep me involved–during Dahi Handi, a teacher held me up to the pot so I could feel the celebrations! And during Diwali, my friends would describe the colours & designs of the crackers!

In 7th grade, I won the Bal Shree President's Award. I wasn't at school when it was announced, but apparently, my classmates jumped on the benches. I got my award from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at Rashtrapati Bhavan & sang a song for him!

College was a whole other world–my mom would travel with me by train to Marine Lines & then walk me to & from college & when lectures were cancelled, she'd have to turn around & come back for me! But family always comes first–in fact, before my sister got married she told her fiancé I was always going to be her number 1!

She now lives in London, but she's been my biggest support through my job application process. For the last 2 years, I've been working as a bank clerk. I've obviously had my challenges–customers have complained to management because they think I'm sleeping on the job, but my colleagues stand up for me!

I've never allowed any of this to bring me down–it just makes me want to work harder because I can't be stopped. A few years ago, I had a story I wanted to tell, so I even wrote a book.

The doctor had sealed my fate on the day I was born, but today, I'm an author, I'm financially independent, I have a job I love & I'm surrounded by people who believe in me & my dreams. I'm more than 'that blind girl' & I'm more than any label or tag. I'm more than my 'disability' & I'm more than my supposed 'limitations'. I see that every day & I wish the world could see it too."

