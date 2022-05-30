All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Never Felt Bad For The Body I Have, I Learnt To Accept Myself And Be Happy

Image Credits: Malvika Iyer

My Story

My Story: 'I Never Felt Bad For The Body I Have, I Learnt To Accept Myself And Be Happy'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  30 May 2022 12:16 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Malvika Iyer's story is one of courage and determination. From surviving a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off her arms and severely damaged her legs, to winning the highest civilian honour from the President of India, she has come a long way.

I was born in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam but grew up in Bikaner, Rajasthan where my father worked as an engineer.

Since childhood, my interests have been in things like teaching, dancing, and designing beautiful things with my hands. I was 13-years-old when a self grenade explosion took place in my home and burst in my hands. But the significant damage that happened was to my legs. My hands were cut instantly from my wrists after the accident, but my legs were a mess. I had multiple fractures, the splinters of the grenade were stuck into my flesh. The left leg was upside down and the doctors were on the verge of amputating it.

I have a foot drop in my right foot. I need to wear crutches to bring it up. The left foot has no sensation, so I don't feel anything on it.

I was bedridden for almost 18 months. For around half a year, I had external fixators drilled inside my legs. That was the only solution to put them in one piece.

I would never wish the pain I went through for anyone. However, despite being bedridden for two years, I appeared as a private candidate for my 10th grade exams, topped it and scored 97% with just 3 months of preparations. This gained public attention, following which I was invited to the Rashtrapati Bhavan by the then President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It was such a surreal experience.

Journey As A Motivational Speaker

I was invited to speak at the TEDxYouth in Chennai in 2013, which started my career as a motivational speaker. Following this, I spoke in different countries, highlighting the importance of inclusion.

I have received the Nari Shakti Puraskar, the Highest Civilian Honour for Women for outstanding contribution to women's empowerment from President Ram Nath Kovind and was selected by PM Modi to take over his social media accounts.

Inclusion Needs To Be Celebrated

Inclusion is something that we need to celebrate. Your physical appearance doesn't matter at all, for me what it means to truly be part of an inclusive society is that each one of us has our unique skills, and that needs to be appreciated. For us to be inclusive, it has to come naturally.

One particular thing that hurts me the most is when people pity me. Insensitive comments were something that I couldn't stand. I would not cry over my accident or losing my hands, but I would do it when people call me a liability or a burden to my family.

My quality of life has increased after my accident, the way my work takes me to all these places that I get to inspire, spread knowledge about inclusion. How is it possible to pity someone like that? I am working on this stigma as an advocate for disability rights and bringing about the change we need.

It's a beautiful journey, from a survivor to a motivational speaker. I think if inspiring people is a job, then it is the best job ever, it gives meaning to my life.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Malvika Iyer 
Bomb Blast Survivor 
My Story 
Motivational Speaker 

