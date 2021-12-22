All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Life After Transition Is Happier And Now Im Loving Myself More

Image Credits: From The Source

My Story

My Story: 'Life After Transition Is Happier And Now I'm Loving Myself More'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

West Bengal,  22 Dec 2021 8:49 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Aditri Chowdhury, commonly known as Amy, is a 35-year-old trans model from Kolkata. She holds the record of being the first trans woman to walk the ramp without any surgery or hormone therapy.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I am a 35-year-old transwoman staying in Kolkata and a professional model. I am also a graduate in Business Administration and fashion design. I became the first transgender model to walk the ramp without any surgery or hormone therapy. When people from my community would mostly shy away from this profession, I made sure to set an example for all. I have done various ramp shows as well as professional shoots, and have little experience in the acting industry as well.

I didn't realise my sexual identity by myself, in fact, society made me realise that I am different from others. I have never thought of myself as a boy or man ever since I got my senses. I have always considered myself a girl, but when I first learned about female genitals, it was shocking for me and led me to depression.

During my childhood, I couldn't understand why everyone was bullying me. They used to call me by names, and my school life was nothing less than a nightmare for me. My effeminate behaviour became a curse for me. I even became suicidal, but I never thought of giving up my studies.

I always knew I had to change my body to get the right one. So, in August 2016, I talked to my mother, and she was like "If your dad allows it, she is fine with it". However, my father is a very conservative person. It was very hard to make him understand the whole process. What I have observed over these years is that every parent is ready to accept their child, but they refuse to do it just because they fear society. No child will leave their homes once this world starts accepting them with open arms the way they are.

Life Post Transition

Nonetheless, in 2018, I got my sex reassignment surgery done. But it is not as easy as it seems to be. It is a long-term process that includes various visits to psychologists, psychiatrists, endocrinologists, hormone treatment for at least a year, facial hair removal treatment, vaginoplasty, etc. After going through the whole thing, now I love myself more. I am much more confident than before. I am now living every second of my life like a free bird. It feels like I was kept in a cage until now and someone has suddenly opened the door.

For those struggling with their gender identity, I would say that know yourself first and accept who you are, what you want from life, study well no matter what, this will lead you to achieve your dream. Never harm yourself, always remember there are good and bad times. Never underestimate yourself and have patience. No one will understand or accept you overnight, for me it took 6 years, for others it could take more or less.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Aditri Chowdhury 
LGBTQ 
sex reassignment surgery 
Trans model 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X