All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Conquering Mt Everest Might Me A Goal For Many, But It Was A Starting Point Of My Love Affair With Mountains

Image Credits: Krushnaa Patil, Facebook

My Story

My Story: 'Conquering Mt Everest Might Me A Goal For Many, But It Was A Starting Point Of My Love Affair With Mountains'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  21 April 2022 12:47 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

As a multi-faceted personality, Krushnaa Patil is a trained and acclaimed mountaineer, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, women’s rights and inclusivity champion, sustainability and green practices advocate and a pet parent.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

My journey started with a strong urge to go away from the city life and move into the wilderness and silence of the mountains. Even as a teenager, I found myself feeling claustrophobic in the city and the existing pre-defined fabric of life offered by the society. I soon realised it was not for me.

Youngest To Climb Mt. Everest

I started climbing at an early age and eventually, formal training was the next step forward. In 2007, I enrolled in the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, Uttrakhand. By 2008, when I was 18, I became the youngest in the world to climb Mt. Satopanth at 7075 metres in the Garhwal Himalayas. At the age of 19, in 2009, I became the youngest Indian to climb Mount Everest.

Having ascended the highest peak in the world would have been a goal for many, but I was just getting started. Mount Everest was not a dream, just mountains were. I wanted to climb, it did not matter what and Mt. Everest just seemed like the next logical step. It became the starting point of my love affair with mountains and myself.

A year later, I also attempted to climb the highest peak in every continent and became the first and youngest Indian on the highest peaks in Antarctica, South America and Europe. Apart from mountaineering, I also enjoy rafting, paragliding, rowing, and horse riding. In addition, I have also been a part of the international Access Water Expedition, run by the Bancroft and Arnesen Explorers. The team consisted of one woman from each continent, led by Ann Bancroft and Liv Arnesen, the first women to cross the Antarctica unsupported. As part of the initiative, seven women from seven continents came together to raft along the longest rivers in each continent, drawing attention to issues like water conservation.

Multi-Faceted Personality

When I'm not climbing or indulging in adventure sports, I am busy drawing from my experiences, to give motivational speeches as an INK talks fellow and a UNCTAD facilitator. I'm a regular speaker at the IITs, IIMs and have even given three TEDx talks. I also conduct various corporate leadership and team-building workshops for larger corporate and MNC's. I'm very passionate about and love to speak on a plethora of subjects related to overcoming personal and professional challenges.

In 2018, the mountains beckoned again but this time, I left the city in search of a peaceful way of life. My quest led me to Srinagar, Kashmir. Over the next 3 years, and in the midst of the pandemic, I honed my skills as a chef and took the first steps as an entrepreneur with café 'Books and Bricks', which has now become a popular destination among locals and tourists alike.

Now, I'm all set to write the next chapter of my life as an author. Over the course of my journeys, I have written playful diaries of all my climbs, and now I'm bringing them all together in a three-part book series of my adventures, highlighting the magic that I saw and the dramatic twists of my life. Through the book series, I also aim to bring out the life lessons and the truth of what I felt during these adventures, rather than the scoreboard I created.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Krushnaa Patil 
My Story 
Mountaineer 
Chef 
Motivational speaker 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Conquering Mt Everest Might Me A Goal For Many, But It Was A Starting Point Of My Love Affair With Mountains'
19-Yr-Old Former National Para-Swimming Champion Dies After Lack Of Financial Assistance For Treatment
Amidst Ukraine Invasion, Tata Steel Stops Doing Business With Russia
2019 Video From Pro CAA Rally Falsely Passed As Recent Video From Jahangirpuri
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X