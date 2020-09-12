My Story: 'With No Transport Available To Take Me To Hospital, Kolkata Police Restored My Faith In Humanity'

The ongoing pandemic has brought our lives to a halt and thrown us at the face of various challenges.

I would wake up every morning to read news that would instantly fill me up with anguish. On several occasions, I have read about how people roamed from one hospital to another only to lose a loved one because none had beds available. I have read about police atrocities and how those who are supposed to make us feel safe have threatened us and refused to lend a helping hand.

However, it was only when I stepped out of my home yesterday that I had a firsthand experience of how the world is running now.

We had to rush to a hospital due to a sudden emergency. There was a lockdown in West Bengal yesterday, September 11, and there were no means of transport in Kolkata that we could use to commute.

We were scared and helpless and unable to figure a way out. That is when some knights in shining armour came to our rescue.

I am talking about Kolkata Police. In less than seven minutes of dialing 100, we had two police officers and an ambulance waiting to take us to the hospital.

We boarded the ambulance and while on our way, a police personnel kept checking on us to ensure that we reached safely.

After our hospital visit was over, we were again in a dilemma over how to get back home. This time, we approached a group of policemen at a nearby crossing. The hep that we got was unbelievable. Since they could not find us a cab, they dropped us home on a police jeep that was out on patrol.



Gratitude knows no bounds when I talk about Kolkata Police now -- including the Lalbazar, Bartala and Muchipara police departments. I would especially thank Sergeant Sudipta Naskar of Muchipara Police Station for being with us all along.

We are very quick to stereotype a group of people for their wrongdoings, and in the process we overlook the good work that they do. Trust me, most people in the police force are doing their best to keep us safe.

Story: Urbi Basu

