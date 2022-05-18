My Story: 'I See Life As An Opportunity To Prove Myself, Not As A Challenge'

I am a class 9 student suffering from the locked-knees syndrome, which restricts smooth leg movement. But I see life as an opportunity to prove myself, not a challenge.

I find a lot of support from my family, friends, teachers and principal, who help me lead a normal life. My mother is the biggest motivator and constantly pushes me to stand independently. She wants to see me succeed and serve the people. It is just because of her I made up my mind to become an IAS officer one day.

Challenging Times During COVID-19 Pandemic

However, COVID times were quite challenging for me. I was particularly very much anxious about getting infected by the virus. So I had to stop my regular physiotherapy after the therapist tested COVID positive. Due to this, my condition went back to the regressive stage of 4-5 years. Restarting from scratch and undergoing the process again was an absolute nightmare. I also tested positive along with my whole family. My dad's condition was quite serious and he was hospitalised for a week.

Biggest Fan Of PM Modi

I admire PM Narendra Modi a lot. His style of working and his charming personality are truly enchanting. He works selflessly for the citizens of the nation and nothing for himself. I would love to have a conversation with him over a cup of tea and heartily praise him for his reign.



If I meet him, I would emphasise getting better infrastructure and introducing special schemes to better the specially-abled group. The medical treatment costs for such people should be made more affordable and special concession should be provided to economically lesser privileged people. Specific treatments are costly and make it difficult for everyone to afford, especially for people who are facing financial challenges.

'Make Society More Inclusive For Specially-Abled People'

The specially-abled group should be treated normally instead of considering us as disabled. We need mental and emotional support to create a push within us. We should be accepted as independent individuals, who are capable of attaining goals like normal people.



A lot of progress has to be made using technology in the treatment and medical diagnosis. I started my treatment when I was two years old and I'm still undergoing it. We want much advancement in this space.



While caring for specially-abled people, they should allow us to put our maximum potential and try more than our limits. Too much care could make us sloth. We just need minimal support and care to lead a life.



Mental health should be the primary concern of the specially-abled group. There are times when we fail to express ourselves. All the schools should consist of special educators and counsellors who would understand and console students on the verge of depression.



People around should push the specially-abled group to become independent and make their family happy with their tiny footsteps. I'm fortunate enough to have received support from my school counsellor and best friends, who always helped me ease the situation.

