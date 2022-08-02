My Story: 'I Started Podcasting In 2020 & Want To Tell How It Became A Life-Changing Decision'

I come from Kolkata and spent most of my time learning at St. Xaviers College. Like any other middle-class family, the focus was to excel in studies and get a degree in engineering for a 'set life.' I increased my involvement in co-curricular activities like debating, which made me realise that there is a life beyond academics.



I graduated in 2020 with an ambition to move out of Kolkata to another city for work. There were three choices in front of me: start my own company, join someone else's company or get more education. Meanwhile, I realised that people are inquisitive to know about the companies like Unacademy or Ola, how they function, and what they do.

'With Patience And Perseverance

Then I started my business podcasting venture- Indian Silicon Valley. Like other successful businesses, mine also started with cold calls. I consistently emailed the founders of unicorns and other companies but received no response. One day, I found a number on a company's Instagram page which later turned out to be of the CEO. I sealed the deal and hosted the first episode.

It started in August 2020, and till now, I have never missed any Sundays to upload the podcast on my social media pages. It just took an investment on mic and laptop to complete my 100 episodes, bringing business leaders of more than 40 unicorns to the show. My only aim through the business podcast is to let the audience know 'how to build a successful and sustainable business.'

The Indian Silicon Valley has been ranked among the top 10 business podcasts on platforms like Spotify and has also achieved rankings in 10 other countries. My target audience since day one has been the people who aspire to build a business with their smart moves.

'How To Organise And Schedule'

I had to wait ten months to interview the co-founder and CEO of Rebel Foods, Jaydeep Burman. But finally, I hosted an hour-long segment discussing his food brand and how it bolstered the concept of cloud kitchen in India.

Throughout my journey, I had enough content at any given time to push for the next four weeks. Being indulged in this for so long has taught me how to schedule and organise things of my own.

'Taking A Step Is Important'

Initially, I started with podcasting by having business leaders from across India on my show. It helped me build a strong network of people who are well established both in terms of business and wealth. Through this, I curated an angel syndicate that consists of people interested in investing in startups, which is also a syndicate led by the youngest angel investor.

The syndicate has been in stealth but has now deployed over $ 1 million in 8 Companies across sectors, sourcing capital from multiple unicorn founders and distinguished global leaders. When I recall the initial moments of my journey, I believe that perseverance and patience are what make everything possible.

