My Story: 'Art Frees You From All Of The World's Heaviness, I Hope My Artisans Find Freedom Through Their Creative Genius'

There is a quote, "Parents and Grandparents, they are the reason WHY you are and WHO you are". In my case, the compassion for the underserved and the passion for the arts stemmed from my childhood years which I spent in Jamshedpur. My father worked for The Tatas, and I was hugely influenced by their philanthropic spirit of giving back to society. My mum being an artist, ignited the love of the arts in me, visiting museums, reading books about famous artists and understanding the joy of creativity.

With a passion for the Arts and an eye for talent, I established Art Laureate in 2007 to promote upcoming Indian artists by providing them with a platform to exhibit and market their works. What started off as a brick-and-mortar store with a base of fewer than ten artists has grown into a network of over 100 fine artists, sculptors and artisans.



Every artist empanelled with the gallery has a story to tell through each creation, which fuels a deeper understanding of art, life and beauty. They are a full-time creator, often with unstable revenue streams due to the highly seasonal and luxury-based nature of the business, and create unique work closely related to the concept of identity reflective of India's diverse culture.

How Does Kalaa Store Help Artisans?

I then established 'The Kalaa Store', a Social Enterprise to help artisans across the country. It is an offshoot of the gallery, Art Laureate - a mission-driven social enterprise to reach out to a larger market, ensuring that the creative stories are heard and enabling sustainable livelihoods for the artists. It bridges the gap between art enthusiasts and creative communities from the back lanes of India who depend on art for sustainable income generation.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, I worked with marginalised communities in Delhi to create livelihood opportunities for women whose families had suffered. We upskilled them in threadwork and basket weaving and exposed them to contemporary designs. They have now set up a Self Help Group called 'Kalaa Sakhi'.



Kalaa Sakhi is a self-help group in New Delhi, formed by the ladies of Indira Kalyan and Karpuri Thakur. Pushed to the bottom of the pyramid heightened their creativity, and their passion for design has given them the key to a sustainable livelihood. Each product is handcrafted with love on the principle of zero waste with colours to soothe. The Kalaa Sakhi red dot validates strength, peace and empowerment.

Helping Marginalised Communities

Further, it aims to solve the problem of income generation and improve people's lives by creating leaders and active members who will propagate a progressive, civil society. It is an opportunity for women from marginalised communities to earn money, generate income with flexible hours, and sit at home and use their existing skill sets.



A feature that exemplifies the invisibility of marginalised communities is their lack of financial identity. By changing my life from a banker to a social entrepreneur, the financial inclusion of women artisans is one of my goals.



Having worked in international banks and dealt with customers of varied personalities, I can relate that an average person may find banking both complex and daunting. This experience has helped me encourage ladies of self-help groups to open saving accounts. The impact of savings accounts on self-esteem is powerful. The passbook enables them to watch the numbers change over time and even offers a form of identity and self-worth.



I read somewhere that "Art is you being free from all of the World's heaviness", and I hope the 'Kalaa Sakhis' and their patrons find their freedom through their creative genius.

