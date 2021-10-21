All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: Im No Extraordinary Person But I Have Extraordinary People That Make My Life Beautiful

Image Credits: From The Source

My Story

My Story: 'I'm No Extraordinary Person But I Have Extraordinary People That Make My Life Beautiful'

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Karnataka,  21 Oct 2021 12:37 PM GMT

Madhusree Goswami

Tashafi Nazir

Aabha Deshpande has been dancing since she was in the 2nd grade. She made a public Instagram account, where she would post dance videos of her performances, which earned her fame. But due to her weight, she got trolled which eventually forced her to shut her account. But with time, she learned to handle it.

I am a 23-year-old woman from Karnataka, though born and brought up in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I feel I am a person you can talk to about anything and everything. I might seem rude and harsh at times but that's just because I like being straightforward. As a person, I am short tempered, emotional and impulsive. But I forgive and forget as fast as I get angry about something or someone.

I have been dancing since I was in the 2nd grade. So pretty muc, I have been dancing since my childhood. I continued to learn dance till I was in 6th grade and then it just sort of got discontinued. I even won a group dance competition in my 7th grade during which I choreographed and managed the whole team. After that I was away from it but never stopped it completely. I resumed it in 2019 again where I actually joined classes to learn dancing in a more professional way.

I have considered taking it up as a career but never had the guts to do it as I am not confident enough for it. I had a public Instagram account, where I would post dance videos of my performance. It has helped me to boost my confidence. But due to my weight, I would get trolled and received lot hate comments, which eventually forced me to shut my account. But with time, I managed to handle it.

Now that I know how to handle them. I just simply ignore them. I have understood one thing the more you engage, the more trollers are entertained. I don't give them what they expect. Sometimes it really triggers me but sometimes it's better to just ignore that particular comment or block that person. It really takes a toll on your mind but I am learning to handle it pretty well.

My family is very close to me. I am open about everything and they are supportive of everything, but there have been disagreements between us at times. But which family doesn't have those?

My mother is always eager to watch my next dance, she is the first one to see my any video. My dad always encourages me to be better at it and my brother even sends me videos over Instagram to try them out.

I am not an extraordinary person but I do have extraordinary people in my life that makes my life beautiful. I am really content in my life right now. Ups and downs will surely come but that's life right?

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com



Editor : Madhusree Goswami
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
