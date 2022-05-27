All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Want To Meet The Real SRK One Day And Tell Him How Much He Has Influenced My Life

Image Credits: Ibrahim Qadri

My Story

My Story: 'I Want To Meet The Real SRK One Day And Tell Him How Much He Has Influenced My Life'

27 May 2022

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s lookalike Ibrahim Qadri has been breaking the internet over the years. From being mobbed by fans to people asking him for selfies, Qadri’s uncanny resemblance to the actor has gained him immense popularity.

During my childhood, my friends and family first started noticing my looks and used to tell me often that I looked like India's superstar 'Shah Rukh Khan', and I didn't pay much heed to them. But as I grew up, I too noticed that I had a similar face to that of the actor.

However, things went crazy in 2017. Being a huge Shah Rukh fan, I, along with my friends, went to watch 'Raees'. I was shocked to see people gathering around, mobbing me and asking for pictures, thinking that the real SRK had come for the film's premiere.

I started believing how true my family and friends had been all those years. I then started taking things seriously.

In the same year, I went to watch an IPL match between KKR and Gujarat. As soon as I entered the stadium, literally, everyone took me as the real Shah Rukh Khan. People started taking out their cameras and clicking pictures. Things went so insane that I had to call the security and run away from there. Even the cops mistook me and asked for a selfie. It was pure madness, but I felt so special that day.

Copying SRK's Style

Then, I started copying SRK's style by watching all his movies and began working on it. From dance, gestures, and hairstyle to mannerisms, I tried to imitate everything possible. I started working on my physique and dressed like Bollywood's Badshah in real life.

When I started, around 350 SRK lookalikes were roaming the country. I had to look the best among them, for which I have worked nearly two years. Today, I feel lucky to surpass them all and come out to be the best!

Now I get invited to events like weddings, birthdays, and shows wherein I perform acts, dance, make hero like entries or deliver dialogues of the actor, whatever is the demand.

I come from a very small town in Gujarat, where there is hardly any opportunity in the acting field, but social media has given me the right platform to showcase my talent.

Want People To Recognise For My Skills

I have always believed that my talent and skills are more important than my looks, and I want people to recognise me for those skills as much as they have for my appearance.

One day, I want to meet my idol SRK and tell him how much he has influenced my life. That would be such a surreal feeling!

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


