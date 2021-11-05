Everyone in this world deserves to be happy no matter what their background is. If we are eligible, we can make some efforts from our side to bring a smile to people's faces. As it says, sharing begins at home.

Our country ranked 139 out of 149 countries on the happiness index. It is pretty sad for us. I always wonder what makes people happy and smile. I shared this thing with my parents and grandma, and they helped me join a social group through which I started my journey of bringing smiles to people's faces through small initiatives. I set up two missions, one to bring a smile n people's faces and the other to make our planet greener.

My First Initiative

When I return from school, I observe a few children playing on the roadside with sand and ticks daily, and they don't have toys to play with. When I shared it with my parents, they explained it's tough for their parents to afford toys price, then I decided to share my toys with those children and be a reason for their joy and happiness.

But I don't want to stop only on this. I wanted to do more and wanted to feel the feeling of sharing with others and helping people. My family always taught me that people are happy when their stomach is happy. Yes, so I decided that I would feed poor people four times a year. Also, in this pandemic, I donated 100 kgs of mangoes to the corporation workers working day and night in this pandemic. In summers with my parents, we distributed water and buttermilk to traffic police who work day and night for us. If all these small steps from my side bring a smile to people's faces, then why not? I should happily be a little reason behind their smile.

Photo Credit: From The Source

I set up a library in the village



I was familiar with the world of reading and books from a young age. In rural areas where children don't have access to proper education, we can't imagine that they will be introduced to books other than the school syllabus. I decided to collect books by asking my parents, friends and other relatives about this small cause and set up a library in a village in Tamil Nadu. I then crowd-funded approximately 1250 books and set up a small library over there. Now children over their enjoy reading books and I learned that our small steps can bring beautiful smiles to many faces.

A Step Towards Making Our Plant Smile

In that manner, whenever I eat fruits, I save the seeds and make a sed ball and at the same time, ask my friends to do so. In this way, I have crowd-funded 110 trees for an urban forest in Chennai. However, during the lockdown, I was not allowed to go out of the home. There I decided to ask people near me to save seeds, and as soon as the lockdown was over, I collected all of them and donated them to the farmers. Not just people, I wanted our planet to smile as well.

Photo Credit: From The Source

Suppose our small steps can bring a smile to people's faces and make our planet greener, then why not be a part of it and bring some changes from our side. A small initiative from our side can bring a significant change in society and in someone's life.



If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com