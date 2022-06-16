My Story: 'In India, Where Acting Is A More Competitive Field, I've Always Believed In Hardwork And Consistency

I grew up as a naughty kid and was always the one to make everyone laugh. I used to imitate different actors and people loved it. One day, I decided to tell my parents about my passion for acting.

My journey has been a roller coaster ride with lots of fun experiences. I always wanted to be an actor and had auditioned for many parts. I took a few acting classes to learn the fundamentals of the craft before auditioning in Andheri and Versova.

'Bagging My First Acting Role'

I've been taking acting classes and auditioning for various roles, including a cameo in Brahmastra. I was stunned when I received a call from Dharma Productions informing me I'd been cast. I mean, there was nothing I could say. It was my first acting role on screen, alongside renowned actors in such a massive production house. Although my contribution was minor, it was a rewarding experience that gave me a boost to grow and learn more.



I believe that challenges are a sign that you are doing something worthwhile. I did face inevitable roadblocks as a result of my height. When the lockdown came, which, in my opinion, was an experience that only helped me grow.



In a country like India where there's a huge competition in the field of acting, I've always believed in hard work and consistency. Even if I'm not the smartest person in the room, I want to be the hardest worker.

My family has always supported me, which is what keeps me going. I've always viewed myself as a competitor, which has helped me raise my own acting bar.

'All My Gigs Got Cancelled During The Pandemic'

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, my life seemed to be falling into place. I was auditioning and getting parts, but when the pandemic hit, everything fell apart. I was taken aback. At the time, Instagram had launched a new reel feature that received a lot of attention, so I decided to give it a shot and started creating content, putting a lot of thought and work into it, and people began to like it. I started uploading my content regularly and gained attention. In barely over a year and a half, I climbed from 10k to 500k followers.



I'm currently seen in the reality show "Playground," the world's first gaming entertainment show streaming on Amazon miniTV. This show taught me a lot, where I met many great gamers and content creators. I learned about leadership, competitive spirit, and my own potential, which I would not have known about otherwise.



For youngsters who want to become actors, I want to say that believe in yourself, know your audience, create quality content, and give it your all while having fun.



