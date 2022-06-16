All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: In India, Where Acting Is A More Competitive Field, Ive Always Believed In Hardwork And Consistency

Image Credits: Harsh Rane

My Story

My Story: 'In India, Where Acting Is A More Competitive Field, I've Always Believed In Hardwork And Consistency

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  16 Jun 2022 10:20 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-16T17:29:04+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Harsh Rane is a 19-year-old actor and digital content creator. After many auditions, he bagged his first Bollywood film, 'Brahmastra', where he will be seen alongside renowned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I grew up as a naughty kid and was always the one to make everyone laugh. I used to imitate different actors and people loved it. One day, I decided to tell my parents about my passion for acting.

My journey has been a roller coaster ride with lots of fun experiences. I always wanted to be an actor and had auditioned for many parts. I took a few acting classes to learn the fundamentals of the craft before auditioning in Andheri and Versova.

'Bagging My First Acting Role'

I've been taking acting classes and auditioning for various roles, including a cameo in Brahmastra. I was stunned when I received a call from Dharma Productions informing me I'd been cast. I mean, there was nothing I could say. It was my first acting role on screen, alongside renowned actors in such a massive production house. Although my contribution was minor, it was a rewarding experience that gave me a boost to grow and learn more.

I believe that challenges are a sign that you are doing something worthwhile. I did face inevitable roadblocks as a result of my height. When the lockdown came, which, in my opinion, was an experience that only helped me grow.

In a country like India where there's a huge competition in the field of acting, I've always believed in hard work and consistency. Even if I'm not the smartest person in the room, I want to be the hardest worker.

My family has always supported me, which is what keeps me going. I've always viewed myself as a competitor, which has helped me raise my own acting bar.

'All My Gigs Got Cancelled During The Pandemic'

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, my life seemed to be falling into place. I was auditioning and getting parts, but when the pandemic hit, everything fell apart. I was taken aback. At the time, Instagram had launched a new reel feature that received a lot of attention, so I decided to give it a shot and started creating content, putting a lot of thought and work into it, and people began to like it. I started uploading my content regularly and gained attention. In barely over a year and a half, I climbed from 10k to 500k followers.

I'm currently seen in the reality show "Playground," the world's first gaming entertainment show streaming on Amazon miniTV. This show taught me a lot, where I met many great gamers and content creators. I learned about leadership, competitive spirit, and my own potential, which I would not have known about otherwise.

For youngsters who want to become actors, I want to say that believe in yourself, know your audience, create quality content, and give it your all while having fun.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com



Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Harsh Rane 
My Story 
Actor 
Content Creator 

Must Reads

Image Of Rani Laxmi Bai In 'The United States Of India' Journal Shared With Misleading Claim
Govt Puts A Ban On Online Betting; Does This Bring An End To All Gambling-Related Worries?
90% Of Indian Business Leaders Believe GST Made Doing Business Easy & Effective: Survey
Boat Library For Children Set Up In Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Forest, Aims To Encourage Environment Conservation
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X