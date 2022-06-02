My Story: 'Once You Find Your Passion, Hold It Tighter And Make The Most Out Of It'

After my 12th class, I worked in a supermarket because I knew I could not afford further studies. I have always been studious and was hardly aware of the outside world until then. One of my friend's fathers referred me to an Engineering college, which I quit after a couple of months. I continued working again.

I Just Wanted A Degree To Survive

For a long time, I have had a long aspiration toward movies and have been working as an assistant director since my late teens. Finally, I secured a seat in the Government College for the Tamil Nadu Literature Course. However, since I did not have my transfer certificate in hand, I could not register in the college.

To be honest, I just wanted a degree to survive. Therefore, I planned to join a course with the lowest fee and enrolled in English Literature.

Gone Are The Days When I Could Not Afford Even One Degree

My degree helped me come across several stories and eventually, I developed a fascination for film-making and writing. After successfully completing my graduation, I applied for an MBA in correspondence and eventually completed it. Finally, I felt that those years when I could not afford even one degree are over.

I have always been a storyteller, and along my way, I discovered these open mic competitions and started participating in a few. People liked how I shared stories in a funny manner. I picked it up as my passion and began scripting for shows every week. I get around three to five chances on the stage every week to throw humorous and quirky lines in front of the audience.

My entire journey has made me realize that one might take time to find their passion, but once they have they should hold it tighter and make the most out of it.

