All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Ones Sensitivity And Vulnerability Can Very Much Be A Part Of Their Manly Traits

Image Credit: Instagram/ @sagarvermamusic

My Story

My Story: 'One's Sensitivity And Vulnerability Can Very Much Be A Part Of Their 'Manly' Traits'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  4 April 2022 8:17 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A young and shy Sagar Verma found respite in expressing himself through music and fashion. After being mocked for being too sensitive, he now speaks about masculinity as not limited to having a beard and being physically tough.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Music is the most memorable thing in my life. I was always a shy kid with an expressive mind- and 'music' was my first medium for expression. I was in class sixth when I wrote my first song, which was how I discovered my second medium for expression- 'songwriting'. While growing up, I always felt a little different from my peers. Many of my peers were not as sensitive or soft around me. As a result, I learned to toughen up and hide my sensitive side. Heck, I even kept a beard in college- just so people around me could perceive me as a more masculine man.

Much More To Masculinity That What Society Teaches

But there is so much more to masculinity than what society teaches us. Simply having a beard, being tall or even being tough does not cut it. Those are what gender norms teach us about masculinity. And often, in the pursuit of being more masculine, people lose their humanity. Masculinity is what one makes of it. One's sensitivity and vulnerability can very much be their manly traits too! Don't let society teach you otherwise and take your humanity away.

Asked My Mum To Drape Me A Saree

I found my 3rd medium for expression with 'fashion'- when I thought about hula-hooping in a saree to be a part of the #sareeflow trend. As I asked my mum to drape me a saree- "log kya kahenge?" did cross our minds. She was even a little uncomfortable at first, but when I explained to her why I wanted to do it, she was very supportive. She now even jokes about how she finally knows which of her three boys is inheriting her entire saree collection.

I want a world where everybody- regardless of their gender- can wear whatever they want, love whoever they want and pursue any path their hearts are set at. And while we're still far away from it being a reality- I hope we get there soon. Dressing up, being sensitive or expressive, and accessorising the way you like- have nothing to do with your gender. But these things have everything to do with your self-expression. And no one has the right to take that away from you.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
My Story 
Gender 
Sexuality 
Music 
Fashion 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X