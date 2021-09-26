All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: GBS Was A Life Changer, But Im Always Grateful For Surviving This Disorder

Image Credits: Harshita Dariyani

My Story

My Story: 'GBS Was A Life Changer, But I'm Always Grateful For Surviving This Disorder'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  26 Sep 2021 10:01 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Harshita Dariyani was 11-years-old when she lost her mother. Then in 2016, she had a paralytic attack and was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GDS)— a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks the nerves. From struggling to even breathe to pursuing mechanical engineering, she has bounced back strongly.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was in Class 7 when I lost my mother. Since then, I have been staying in hostels. Everything was falling back in place until 2016 when i was in Class 12. I played one badminton match and towards the end of it I experienced a weird pain in my left hand. I didn't pay much attention to it though.

But the very next day when the hostel warden came to wake us up for extra classes, I couldn't out of my bed. Everybody, including the dean, warden and my hostel mates, tried to help me get me up but I could barely walk. The doctor on the premises was called and he carried out a regular check-up. But it all went in vain because, surprisingly, everything seemed to be normal.

I was referred to the hospital where several tests were carried out. When the reports came, I learned that I have Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GDS)a rare disorder in which your body's immune system attacks your nerves. By the time it was diagnosed, my lungs had already stopped working and I was shifted to the ICU. I was in coma for 47 days and it took me four months to get off the ventilator. Even then only my lungs were functioning and the rest of my body was paralysed.

I took me one whole year to get out of it. I appeared for my Class 12 board exams in a wheelchair as I didn't want to lose my academic year. Then I got into mechanical engineering. I wanted to be a marine engineer but I had to give up on that dream. I am now applying to business schools and I am looking forward to working with Amazon.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, I also gained a lot of weight. I thought of utilising this time to get in shape. I reduced more than 30 kg.

Exactly five years ago I was struggling even to breathe and had to convey a yes or a no by blinking my eyes. Now when I look back at all of it, it gives me a lot of strength and most importantly these five years taught me, that everything gets better with time.

GBS was a life changer and it still continues to change my life, but I'm always grateful for surviving this and not ever am I going to take life for granted.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Guillain-Barre Syndrome 
Harshita Dariyani 
MyStory 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X