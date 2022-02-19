All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Its Been 10 Years Since I Am Distributing Food To The Poor Because I Know What It Feels To Sleep Hungry

Image Credit: Instagram/ Malleshwar Rao

My Story

My Story: 'It's Been 10 Years Since I Am Distributing Food To The Poor Because I Know What It Feels To Sleep Hungry'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  19 Feb 2022 3:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Malleshwar Rao took up a part-time job to be able to buy his college books. He would eat the leftover food at night, but could not ignore the amount of food being thrown in the dustbins when hundreds slept hungry on the streets.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was six years old when the crops in my father's field failed, and almost overnight, we were on the roads. We had no roof over our heads and had a debt to pay, so we had to sell everything. Papa started working as a daily wage worker and we could only manage living hand to mouth. When he would not have work during festivals, we would sometimes sleep hungry. My studies took a hit, so I started washing plates in a nearby hotel.

The Hotel Owner Beat Us Because We Went To See A Match

One day, my brother and I left work and went to watch a match; the hotel owner beat us up for that. Fortunately, a teacher from our school was passing by, and he stopped and saved us. The next day, he came to where we were staying and got us admitted to an NGO. I still remember I was so happy. However, the school got closed after I passed 10th, and things started going downhill again. I started work again, but this time in an ashram, where they helped me to pass class 12, after which I joined a college in Hyderabad.

You don't always find kind people everywhere. Since I could not afford to buy books, the teachers would not let me sit in their classes. I began to work part-time as a waiter in a nearby resort. After my shift, I could eat the leftovers at night. However, every night I saw how much leftover food is being wasted, and I would stay up all night being worried about it.

I gathered Few Friends And Started Distributing Food

I gathered a few of my friends, and together, we would pack the leftover food and start distributing it. Usually, when we sit to eat, we wash our hands and choose a clean place to sit and eat. But when we went to distribute the food, these people were so hungry that they tore open their packets and started eating wherever they could. It broke my heart to see this, and I resolved that I will continue to do this service as long as I am alive.

It has been ten years since I started my 'Don't Waste Food' campaign, and now I do my corporate job during the day and feed the hungry during the night. We have a tie-up with a hotel; We feed 500 people living in slums, government hospitals, and footpaths every day. I can understand their pain. Once a child came to me and said, 'You are God.' After all, what had I done? Just brought him food... isn't this series enough to encourage you to help the hungry?"

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
My Story 
Food Donation 
Hungry 
Poor 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X