All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Failure Builds Character, Dont Let It Stop You

Image Credits: Instagram

My Story

My Story: 'Failure Builds Character, Don't Let It Stop You'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Delhi,  25 Dec 2021 6:15 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Moksh Murgai (22) is a Delhi-based young cricketer and a state-level athlete. The all-rounder has the record of scoring 30 centuries and over 50 half-centuries in the domestic circuit. However, despite playing the game for the last 14 years, he is yet to get his big break.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I am a professional cricketer from New Delhi and a state-level athlete representing the national capital. I have played nationals in various categories like sub-junior, junior and senior, interzonal (District) and zonal level cricket. I have the record of scoring 30 centuries and over 50 half-centuries in the domestic circuit. I am an all-rounder batsman and quite handy with the ball too.

In addition, I have scored around 850 runs with more than 20 wickets in DDCA league in 2018, and represented India in a tournament in Lucknow in the same year. I was also part of the Railways Ranji trophy as well as Under 23 camps.

MS Dhoni Is My Inspiration

I started playing cricket at the age of seven. MS Dhoni has been my biggest source of motivation and my reason to play cricket. The day he smashed a tremendous knock of 183 runs against Sri Lanka, I decided to become a cricketer.

My family has been the biggest support system for me throughout this journey. Though they were concerned about my studies, they never stopped me from achieving whatever I wished for. It took me immense hard work and dedication to reach wherever I am today, and I must say, the family support played a big role in it.

Yet To Make It Big

However, despite playing the game for the last 14 years, I am yet to get my big break.

Before making it big, life is full of struggles for a cricketer, and it becomes more difficult when you start doing it at a very young age. There is always a burden of maintaining the right balance between your studies and sports.

Also, there is a dearth of money in the local tournaments. This is the reason why most of the young aspiring sportspersons are not able to continue for long, either due to financial constraints or pressure from family and society.

It is also hard for a club cricketer to deal with injuries. Here, one doesn't get any physio, unlike at the domestic and international level. There is no management to treat your injuries or give you financial assistance. I also got a back injury once that tried to become a roadblock in my journey, however, I remained focused and never thought of quitting my dreams and aspirations.

Cricket has helped me big time in every stage of my life. It has helped me in my mental stability and a strong mindset.

For those who want to be cricketers or any other sportsperson, one needs to be dedicated to it and prioritise it. It requires years of hard work and dedication. One shouldn't worry about the outcomes and failures, just give your best and leave the rest to destiny. Remember a person learns more from failure than success.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Moksh Murgai 
Aspiring cricketer 
MyStory 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X