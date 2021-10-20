All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Was Bullied For Being Dyslexic In School, Today I Am A Celebrity Manager

Image Credit: From the source

My Story

My Story: 'I Was Bullied For Being Dyslexic In School, Today I Am A Celebrity Manager'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  20 Oct 2021 2:30 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Harsh Doshi, 24, was a dyslexic child in school and suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. He has been a victim of bullying but views the world with a gleam of positivity in his eyes.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Since childhood, I have had my share of battles with dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia and ADHD (attention deficit with hyperactivity disorder). It was a bit too much for a child. Well, I was pretty too much back then! Many people called me "dumb and an introvert" and described me as someone who would never be able to conquer his weaknesses. Publicly, I was tagged as a failure even before I had a chance at life.

I have always been the star for my parents. They assumed that I was a slow learner because I could not speak appropriately until four. My first day of school was not good as I could not understand a word, and my mother found all my notebooks blank. She would make me repeat a word hundreds of times to pronounce it the right way. Children of my age could read and tie shoelaces effortlessly, and here I was, struggling at every step. Everyone would call me a tube light and make fun of me. I dreaded mathematics. In fact, my parents were called to the school when I was in 3rd grade and told that I would not pass the year.



Understood That World Would Never Change For Me

When my parents took me to a doctor, I was diagnosed with dyslexia and ADHD. My school teachers told my parents to send me to a 'special school', which broke my mother. I was so ashamed of myself. When Taare Zameen Par was released, my relatives associated me with the protagonist, but that movie changed my life. I understood that the world would never change for me, but I can always change for the better. I devised my methods to learn. Initially, my parents thought that I would fail my Class 12 boards. When I passed, they were so proud.



My Suffering Pushed Me Towards My Goal

Other people would treat me like an outcast. I was thrown into the gutter by my friends, hit by a divider. Everything was to make me believe that I was insignificant. I had my demons and battles, but my fights were also with society. Not to be held back, when I started believing in myself, my hard work, skills, and the first success that I got, everything made me believe that only my actions could bring out the best of me. All the childhood trauma and the bad experiences had become my strength, not my weakness, or a symbol of my pain and suffering. Today, I believe that's what pushed me harder in the direction of my goals.

I pursued media studies in college, and the first time I was on the stage for 15 minutes, I nailed it! Thus, my confidence strengthened, and I got a direction for my life. I passed with distinction. A year later, I gave my first TED talk. Today I describe myself as the 24-year-old who sees the world with a gleam of positivity. Also, I may have dyslexia, but it does not define me.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Celebrity Manager 
Dyslexia 
MyStory 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X