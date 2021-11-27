My Story: 'I Was A Doctor, But The Hunger In Me To Fly Also Made Me The Youngest Doctor-Pilot'

I remember I was very little when I had dreamt of flying, and I was good at academics. After my Class 12, in which I had opted for both medical and non-medical, the world kept in front of me a plethora of opportunities. The onus of choosing my career was entirely on me. My father being a doctor I was fascinated with the medical profession as well so I opted to become a doctor. I cleared my medical entrance exams and completed my MBBS from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi.

Hold A Limca Record To My Name

As my pioneering spirit called me, I transitioned and became a commercial airline pilot. In 2010, I became the proud record holder in The Limca Book Of Records as the youngest doctor pilot (woman). I genuinely believe that all this was possible because I have a supportive family that always supported me to stand up against all odds in life and be independent, driven and always believe in myself. The unconditional support I receive at home pushes me to balance my professional and personal life.

Beauty Is Not Skin Deep

On 13th Nov 2021, I was crowned as Face of North - Mrs India Pride of Nation Ravishing 2021. The moment when I was crowned is etched in my heart forever. It reassured that beauty is not skin deep; it combines looks, intellect, poise, modernity, tradition and one's overall confidence. I consider my accomplishments a testament to the strength of today's women and the opportunities available to us. If you desire it, you will have it as long as you are willing to work hard. For us modern Indian women, there are many opportunities, so many worlds left unconquered, and many unmet experiences. I can't wait and see what life brings hereon. I believe there is only one life you can achieve anything you want. Never stop dreaming because the world is your oyster!

