My Story: 'Despite Being 80% Disabled, I Decided To Fulfil Purpose Of Life'

I come from a small village in the Kutch district of Gujarat state, where I studied and grew up in a multi-disability organisation run by Christian Missionaries. I am 42 years old and got married in 2005 to Manisha Mohanty and have one son, living in Delhi. There are great lessons for those who don't get opportunities in life for adverse reasons.



I have been working for the betterment of differently-abled people through several NGOs, involved in activities related to social welfare and accessibility issues. I have extensively travelled within India and internationally on short-term missions and training- Assam, Bihar, Nepal, Dubai, Denmark, and Greece, among other places.

Despite mobility issues and challenges, I believe that I showed immense courage as I wanted to move on in life. After completing my early life, I moved to Delhi from Gujarat and started working with the Red Cross organisation. I haven't looked back since and continued working and managing my professional and personal life enthusiastically, with great courage, and overcoming several challenges.

'Perseverance & Self-Motivation'

My association with the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement dates back to January 2001, when I was selected as the Radio Operator and Admin Assistant during the devastating 2001 Gujarat Earthquake Operation. After nearly four years, in 2004, I joined the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) South Asia Regional office based in New Delhi.

I actively shouldered different roles and responsibilities in the support team before moving to the program team as a security management and disaster preparedness officer. For me, being associated with a prestigious assignment is an honour and pride. I always try to bring rich experience regarding support services management, social work, disability issues, and inclusion.

Working for the IFRC since 2001, I have been actively involved in humanitarian causes and social work, providing services through my positive energy and ability to face challenges that a differently-abled person meets in the day-to-day activities of work.

My ultimate aim in life is to deeply understand, study and support the less fortunate class of differently-abled people. I aim to do this by encouraging them and creating an environment of perseverance and self-motivation.

