All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: My Journey Through Cancer Inspired Me To Create Long-Term Solutions For Cancer Care

Image Credit: Ruby Ahluwalia

My Story

My Story: My Journey Through Cancer Inspired Me To Create Long-Term Solutions For Cancer Care

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Maharashtra,  15 May 2022 9:59 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

In 2009, Ruby Ahluwalia was serving as a Civil Services Officer when she was diagnosed with Stage 3 metastatic cancer. Her journey through the disease made her realise the gaps in cancer care, and thus she founded an organisation to address these gaps.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I am a Civil Services Officer and was having a regular day back in 2009 when I sat down to look at my daughter's schoolwork. Shanta, the person who used to massage my children when they were young, arrived. As she started massaging my shoulders, she decided to take a pull from the front and felt a lump in my breast. That lump completely overturned my life.

The cancer diagnosis brought numbness initially, leading to confusion as none of the textbook causes of breast cancer applied to me. A lumpectomy surgery, then mastectomy and finally chemotherapy for the triple-negative Stage 3 cancer made me explore my body and mind like never before.

I Turned To Paint To Cope-Up

The physical and psychological pain after my first chemotherapy became unbearable. However, I understood that if I got consumed by this pain, I would learn nothing from experience. And thus, I turned to painting, which was also my long-forgotten hobby.

I decided to paint a canvas after each chemotherapy session to reflect on my mental and emotional state. Understanding the experience, the pain emanating from it and expressing it on the canvas provided me with the required space to learn from it. To learn how we all create our cancers, even if they have not become tutors yet. And how we can all heal from our self-made wounds.

I painted eight canvasses during my different chemotherapy sessions and named the Satori series, a Japanese word for Samadhi. Looks like the whole journey of cancer became a journey of spiritual evolvement for me.

The Fear Of Relapse Haunted Me

After a challenging but the most enriching experience, I was cured of cancer. However, the same fear engulfed me, which bothers all cancer survivors - the fear of relapse. The question that persisted in my mind was what efforts should I make to keep myself cancer-free or at least reduce its chances of recurrence in times to come.

But there were no answers, and I had to explore my solutions. Understanding what caused my cancer, what I learned from it, and how I can heal myself created 'Fragrance Of A Wild Soul'- the book I released in 2020.

With a resolve to help others ease their pain in the journey of cancer and convert it into an opportunity to live a healthier, happier and more fulfilling life, I started 'Sanjeevani- Life Beyond Cancer' in 2012. Currently, we are working in 18 centres across the country and have worked with more than 5 lac patients through our long term innovative solutions. I recently resigned from the Civil Services to dedicate my time and energy to this cause.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
My Story 
Cancer 
Curing 
Relapse 
Breast cancer 

Must Reads

TN's Devasahayam Pillai Becomes First Indian Layman To Be Declared Saint By Pope Francis
Did Muslims Beat Up Hindus For Playing Hanuman Chalisa In Karnataka? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim
Former Defense Minister AK Anthony Bought His Wife's Painting For Rs 28 Crore Using Govt Money? Know the Truth
Hindu Extremists Brutally Thrashed Muslim Man In Delhi? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X